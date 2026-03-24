World Parkinson Coalition® Launches Parkinson Ready™ Phoenix Program Ahead of 7th World Parkinson Congress

WPC teams up with the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center, City of Phoenix and AbbVie to support the Parkinson’s community through its legacy training program

Visit Phoenix is honored to be part of the Parkinson’s Ready Program” — Kylie Leslie, Assistant Director of Destination Services at Visit Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The World Parkinson Coalition (WPC), together with Visit Phoenix, the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center and sponsored by AbbVie, announced today the launch of the Parkinson’s Ready™ Phoenix program ahead of the 7th World Parkinson Congress taking place May 24-27, 2026. The program will help the Phoenix community prepare to welcome congress attendees living with Parkinson’s disease (PD) and their care partners and is focused on equipping people working on the front lines of transportation, hospitality including hotel and convention center staff, as well as local emergency and security officials and airport staff. This training, offered at no cost to participants thanks for support from AbbVie, a global biopharmaceutical company, will offer local staff the opportunity to learn about Parkinson’s so when interacting with delegates who live with Parkinson’s during the Congress, it’s a positive for everyone.“Parkinson’s disease is the fastest growing neurological disorder with more than one million people living in the USA and 11 million worldwide. A significant challenge for people living with PD is traveling comfortably and safely, whether to a new city or even within their own home city” said Elizabeth "Eli" Pollard, Executive Director of World Parkinson Coalition. “PD is complicated and often misunderstood, so accessibility issues and lack of PD awareness by local staff can present a myriad of problems causing additional stressors for those living with the disease.”The Parkinson’s Ready™ Phoenix program is designed to:• Prepare Phoenix to welcome the more than 4,000 delegates during this year’s 7th World Parkinson Congress, 1,000 of whom live with Parkinson’s• Ensure congress attendees have a welcoming and safe experience while in Phoenix• Educate public services and hospitality industry leaders to better understand PD and drive up their comfort level when working with or serving a person with PD“As one of the trainers for this program, I am thrilled to see it being executed in my hometown”, said Mark Milow, Trainer and person living with Parkinson’s. “I look forward to offering this training, as a person living with Parkinson’s I am so pleased to support making the city of Phoenix Parkinson Ready.”“Visit Phoenix is honored to be part of the Parkinson’s Ready Program,” said Kylie Leslie, Assistant Director of Destination Services at Visit Phoenix. “Welcoming visitors from around the world means ensuring every guest feels supported, respected, and included. By equipping our hospitality and frontline teams with the knowledge to better serve travelers living with Parkinson’s Disease, Phoenix is proud to help ensure every visitor feels welcomed and supported.”Parkinson’s Ready™ Phoenix will be offered in a series of nine 45-minute trainings spread out over March, April and May, the months leading up to the Congress run from May 24-27. The trainings will include specialized elements specific to each group, including police officers, first responders and hotel, convention center and airport staff. The World Parkinson Coalition has a legacy in making cities more inclusive through this program, which first began in 2010, and offered since then in: Glasgow, Montreal, Portland, Kyoto, Barcelona, Vancouver, Philadelphia and now Phoenix.As part of WPC’s legacy, after the congress closes its doors, the knowledge we part during the training stays in Phoenix with those who were trained, allowing them to support their local communities, including the more than 22,000 people living with PD in Arizona, and future guests across airports, hotels, meeting centers, public transportation, taxis and beyond.Training ScheduleMarch 24 at 10:30 AM for Visit Phoenix teamApril 8 at 2:30 PM for Convention Center StaffApril 30 at 10 AM for Airport Staff (Greeters, Customer service, Navigators, Customs, etc.)May 5 at 10 AM for Hotel staffMay 5 at 3 PM for Hotel staffMay 7 at 10 AM for Hotel staffMay 7 at 3 PM for Hotel staffMay 21 at 12:30 PM for Ambassadors & Green/Clean TeamMay TBD for Police and Fire/ EMTIndividuals and teams in Phoenix that would like to attend one of the trainings listed above may request to join by completing this survey. Once completed someone will reach out to confirm there is space and the location for the training. Request to join a training About the World Parkinson Coalition® and WPC 2026The World Parkinson Coalition Inc provides an international forum for learning about the latest scientific discoveries, medical practices, caregiver initiatives and advocacy work related to Parkinson's disease. The triennial World Parkinson Congresses provide a space for the global Parkinson’s community of researchers, clinicians, health care professionals, people with Parkinson’s and their care partners to meet in person, network, and discuss advances in Parkinson’s research, improve understanding and promote advocacy worldwide, while influencing future research and care options. The WPC 2026 will attract more than 4,000 delegates.About Parkinson’s DiseaseAffecting more than one million Americans and 11 million people worldwide, Parkinson’s disease is the fastest growing neurodegenerative disease on the planet. While Parkinson’s is characterized by limited functional ability, a variety of nonmotor and motor symptoms significantly impact the quality of life of both people living with Parkinson’s and their care partners. This can include resting tremor, muscle rigidity, paid, fatigue, anxiety and depression.About Muhammad Ali Parkinson CenterThe Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center (MAPC) is a Phoenix-based comprehensive resource center for patients and family members dealing with Parkinson’s disease and other movement disorders. Recognized as a Parkinson’s Foundation Center of Excellence, the MAPC has been at the cutting-edge of Parkinson’s treatment and research since 1997.About Visit Phoenix:Visit Phoenix is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to helping the traveling public discover and experience America’s sunniest metropolis. We market Greater Phoenix to domestic and international audiences. Our sales team is the primary booking agent for the Phoenix Convention Center and facilitates meeting requests for hotels and resorts across metropolitan Phoenix.About AbbVie in Parkinson’sAbbVie is transforming Parkinson’s disease care and is dedicated to delivering better outcomes today while elevating the standard of care for tomorrow. AbbVie supports people living with Parkinson’s disease as they navigate a range of physical, mental, and emotional experiences that impact their social identity and independence. AbbVie is committed to developing solutions to make a meaningful difference in their lives and help maintain their sense of self. With more than three decades of experience in neuroscience, AbbVie cultivates strong collaborations to deliver therapies, education, and resources that help preserve personhood. As the company works to shift the paradigm in Parkinson’s disease care, AbbVie is exploring all stages of development to find novel therapeutics that go beyond symptom management. For more information about AbbVie in Parkinson’s, please visit www.abbvie.com

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