Attorney General Jackley Announces DCI Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in Box Elder

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Sunday, March 22, 2026

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. –South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), at the request of the South Dakota Highway Patrol, is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred Saturday, March 21, in Box Elder.

“The Attorney General’s Office and DCI approach every officer‑involved shooting with the utmost seriousness, and DCI will carry out a complete and unbiased investigation into this incident,” said Attorney General Jackley. “We will release our findings once our work is finished. There is no continuing danger to the public.”

Saturday’s incident began when the Meade County Sheriff’s Office initiated a pursuit with a vehicle. The Highway Patrol located the vehicle in Box Elder. After a short pursuit, the vehicle was stopped, and the shooting incident occurred.

The troopers fired at the suspect, who sustained non‑life‑threatening injuries. No one else was injured. The suspect’s name will be released at a later time.

In its investigation, DCI will process the crime scene, conduct a forensic examination of all collected evidence, interview those involved, and review all available video. DCI will issue a summary once the investigation is completed. The Box Elder Police Department, the Rapid City Police Department and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office are assisting DCI.

The Highway Patrol is cooperating in the investigation.

This is the first Officer Involved Shooting in South Dakota this year.

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