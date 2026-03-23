World Water Day 2026: Aqualia Positions Global Innovation as Key to Strengthening Texas Water Resilience
Texas has a problem → Aqualia is part of the solution: helping Texas communities address growing water scarcity and infrastructure challenges.
As Texas communities face increasing pressure on water resources driven by rapid population growth, climate variability, and aging infrastructure, Aqualia, one of the world’s leading water management companies, is highlighting how global innovation and operational expertise can help utilities strengthen resilience and secure long-term water supply.
Ahead of World Water Day on March 22, Aqualia is emphasizing the importance of combining international experience, digital technologies, and collaborative infrastructure planning to help communities respond to emerging water challenges.
“A reliable water supply is fundamental to economic growth and community well-being,” said Aqualia’s U.S. Managing Directors. “By combining global expertise with local collaboration, utilities can strengthen resilience and ensure water remains accessible and sustainable for future generations.”
Global Expertise Supporting Water Security
Aqualia provides water and wastewater services to more than 45 million people across 19 countries and four continents, bringing decades of experience managing complex water systems in regions facing drought, population growth, and environmental stress.
That global experience allows the company to help communities implement innovative strategies such as:
• Brackish desalination
• Alternative groundwater development
• Modular treatment systems
• Digital monitoring and smart water networks
These approaches are increasingly relevant in Texas, where municipalities are working to diversify supply sources while strengthening the reliability of existing infrastructure.
Digital Innovation for Modern Water Systems
Technology is becoming a central tool in modern water management. Through Aqualia Live, the company’s digital ecosystem, Aqualia integrates artificial intelligence and big data to optimize operations, forecast demand, and detect system inefficiencies early.
More than 855,000 smart water meters currently operate within Aqualia’s global network, enabling real-time consumption monitoring and supporting water conservation efforts.
Sustainability and Climate Commitment
Sustainability is also a core pillar of Aqualia’s global strategy.
In 2025, 44.76% of the company’s total energy consumption came from renewable sources, part of Aqualia’s roadmap toward achieving climate neutrality by 2050.
During that same year, Aqualia produced 1.157 billion cubic meters of drinking water and treated 1.55 billion cubic meters of wastewater, helping protect ecosystems and public health in communities around the world.
Global Collaboration for Local Challenges
Water experts increasingly agree that addressing water scarcity requires collaboration across regions and industries.
Aqualia’s leadership believes that sharing technology, operational knowledge, and international experience can help utilities strengthen resilience while accelerating the adoption of new water supply solutions.
“As water challenges intensify worldwide, collaboration between local utilities and global operators becomes increasingly important,” Aqualia’s U.S. leadership added. “By combining innovation, experience, and strategic planning, communities can build stronger and more sustainable water systems.”
More Than What You See
Aqualia is much more than what you see.
As a global operator present in 19 countries, more than 14,000 professionals work every day with a clear purpose: to guarantee access to water and sanitation as a pathway to well-being and equality.
The company protects ecosystems and drives sustainable solutions that preserve water resources, strengthen communities, and contribute to a more just, resilient, and equitable future for all.
Because where water reaches, life, opportunity, and progress follow.
Aqualia remains committed to the efficient management of the entire water cycle — a commitment to people, communities, and future generations.
About MDS Aqualia
MDS Aqualia is part of Aqualia’s global network, a leading water management company operating in more than 20 countries and serving over 45 million people worldwide.
In the United States, MDS Aqualia partners with municipalities and utility districts to deliver sustainable water and wastewater solutions focused on operational efficiency, infrastructure resilience, and long-term resource management.
Media Contact
MDS Aqualia Communications
Andrea Gomez — 832-858-5850
Erika Abboud — 832-216-0122
marketing.usa@aqualia.com
Andrea Gomez
Andrea Gomez Communication LLC
+1 832-858-5850
andrea@andreagomez.tv
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