Trim Gym Lawn Care Offers 10–20% Off Lawn Services in North York

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North York homeowners can save up to 20% on professional lawn mowing, spring cleanup, and seasonal services from Trim Gym Lawn Care this season.

NORTH YORK, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trim Gym Lawn Care , a trusted residential lawn care company headquartered in North York , Ontario, has announced a limited-time seasonal promotion offering 10 to 20 percent off lawn mowing, spring cleanup, fall cleanup, fertilization programs, mulch installation, and additional services for homeowners across North York, Scarborough, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, and Markham.The promotion targets North York homeowners specifically, reflecting Trim Gym's deep roots in the community and its commitment to making professional lawn care more accessible to residential clients throughout the Greater Toronto Area."North York is at the heart of what we do," said a spokesperson for Trim Gym Lawn Care. "We have clients on every street in this area and we understand what these lawns need — the clay soil, the mature trees, the tight lots. This promotion is our way of inviting more North York homeowners to experience the difference a professional, consistent crew makes, and to do it at a price that makes sense."The 10 to 20 percent discount applies to the following services booked by North York clients during the promotional period:Lawn Mowing and Maintenance: Trim Gym provides weekly and bi-weekly grass cutting for residential properties starting from $50 per visit before discount. Each visit includes a clean cut at the correct height, full perimeter edging, and driveway and walkway blowoff. The same crew attends each property every visit, ensuring familiarity with the lawn, the gate code, and any specific client preferences. Service runs May through October across North York, Scarborough, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, and Markham.Spring Cleanup: After a long Toronto winter, most lawns need more than just a first mow. Trim Gym's spring cleanup service includes winter debris removal, dethatching and power raking to remove dead thatch that suffocates new growth, garden bed cultivation, perennial cutbacks, and a first mowing of the season. Spring cleanup pricing starts from $295 for townhomes and small lots, $445 for standard homes, and $695 and up for large or corner lots. Service is available throughout North York, Scarborough, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, and Markham.Fall Cleanup: Trim Gym's fall cleanup service handles complete leaf removal, perennial cutbacks, final lawn mowing, and garden bed clearing before winter sets in. Pricing mirrors the spring cleanup structure, starting at $295. Bagging and debris removal is included in all packages, with generous bag limits at each tier.Lawn Fertilization and Weed Control: Trim Gym offers seasonal fertilization programs with slow-release granular formulas applied across four to six visits from May through October. The Essential program starts at $299 per season. The Complete program at $449 adds broadleaf weed control, dandelion treatment, and crabgrass prevention. The Premium program at $599 includes grub prevention, surface insect control, and soil pH testing. All programs are available to homeowners in North York, Scarborough, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, and Markham.Mulch Installation and Garden Maintenance: Trim Gym installs fresh mulch in garden beds and tree rings starting at $139 per cubic yard, fully installed, including delivery, professional spreading, bed edging, and complete cleanup. Garden maintenance services including weeding, pruning, shrub trimming, and bed care are available from $50 per hour for weekly clients. These services are available across all Trim Gym service areas.Sod Installation: For lawns that need a full reset, Trim Gym provides complete sod installation including old lawn removal, soil preparation, premium Kentucky Bluegrass sod, rolling, first watering, and cleanup. All-inclusive pricing starts at $2.75 per square foot for standard access properties and $3.75 and up for complex access. Minimum project charge is $1,500.Stump Grinding: Trim Gym's stump grinding service removes unwanted stumps at any size. Small stumps up to 12 inches start at $150, medium stumps from 12 to 24 inches at $250, and large stumps over 24 inches at $350 and up. Multi-stump discounts of up to 50 percent are available when multiple stumps are done in the same visit.Why North York Homeowners Choose Trim GymTrim Gym Lawn Care operates as a residential-only company, meaning every crew, every piece of equipment, and every scheduled visit is focused exclusively on homeowners — not commercial contracts, not large-scale landscaping projects. Clients in North York, Scarborough, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, and Markham receive a consistent, accountable crew that knows their property and shows up on schedule week after week, season after season.The company carries $1 million in liability insurance, operates with no lock-in contracts, and offers straightforward pricing that matches what is listed on its website. There are no hidden fees and no pressure to upsell services that are not needed.Trim Gym currently serves residential clients near Bathurst and Wilson, Dufferin and Sheppard, Yonge and Sheppard, Jane and Finch, Don Mills, the Cliffside area of Scarborough, and throughout Vaughan, Richmond Hill, and Markham neighborhoods including communities near Major Mackenzie Drive, Weston Road, Keele Street, and Leslie Street.How to Claim the North York DiscountNorth York homeowners interested in claiming the 10 to 20 percent promotional discount can visit trimgymlawncare.ca to request a free quote online or call the Trim Gym team directly at (647) 613-8133. Bookings are confirmed quickly and the team is currently scheduling new clients for the current season.About Trim Gym Lawn CareTrim Gym Lawn Care is a residential-only lawn care company with locations at 33 Singer Ct #1107, North York, ON M2K 0B4 and 38 Lee Centre Dr TH128, Scarborough, ON. The company provides professional lawn mowing, spring and fall cleanups, fertilization and weed control programs, mulch installation, garden maintenance, sod installation, and stump grinding to homeowners across the Greater Toronto Area.

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