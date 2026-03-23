Alercell Unveils AI Cancer Detection Platform Validated on 199,000+ Patient Records

LENA Platform's four LDT products detect leukemia up to 41 months before symptoms — now live at alercell.com

Alercell is proving that rigorous epigenetic science and AI validation make early detection both clinically superior and commercially compelling.” — Dr. Frederic Scheer, PhD

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alercell Inc., a precision oncology biotechnology company, today announced the official launch of alercell.com, its fully redesigned digital platform giving the medical community, clinical partners, and investors comprehensive access to the company's proprietary LENA epigenetic diagnostic suite. Simultaneously, Alercell announced the opening of its Series A fundraising round to accelerate FDA submission, clinical expansion, and international commercialization of the LENA Platform.The LENA Platform™The LENA Platform™ is the most comprehensively validated epigenetic diagnostic suite in early hematologic malignancy detection. Its four commercial Laboratory Developed Tests — LENA Q51, LENA S1, LENA Code, and the Deep Leukemic Cloud™ — are validated across 199,000+ electronic medical records and identify pre-leukemic DNA methylation signatures up to 41 months prior to clinical symptom emergence. The platform's proprietary LENA Codenormalization engine eliminates inter-laboratory variability in methylation signal quantification, a critical barrier to clinical deployment that competing approaches have not resolved. The platform's epigenetic diagnostic infrastructure is commercialized through LenaDx , Alercell's proprietary diagnostic brand, and is currently accessible to credentialed clinical and research partners globally."Eight years ago, I was diagnosed with Stage IV cancer. I survived. That experience gave me a singular mission: to ensure that no patient receives the diagnosis I received — after it is already too late for the best outcomes. The LENA Platform is that mission made real. We can now detect leukemia 41 months before symptoms appear, validated in nearly 200,000 patient records. alercell.com is where that story now lives." Frederic Scheer, PhD, Founder, CEO & Chief Scientific Officer, Alercell Inc.Website LaunchThe newly launched alercell.com consolidates Alercell's full platform narrative across six sections: Home, Platform, Science, Investors, About, and News. The Investors section provides institutional and accredited investors with direct access to the Series A investment thesis, commercial milestones, and materials request pathway. The Science section presents the biological rationale, ALER-5 cohort validation dataset architecture, and AI model performance metrics underpinning the platform's 41-month clinical lead time.Series A Fundraising RoundProceeds will be deployed across three strategic priorities: (1) advancement of LENA Q51from Laboratory Developed Test to cleared in vitro diagnostic (IVD) status via the FDA regulatory pathway; (2) expansion of clinical validation studies with leading academic medical centers, including ongoing scientific dialogue with investigators at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, MIT, and Columbia University; and (3) international commercialization in the European Union, where Alercell has established operational infrastructure through Alercell UK Ltd.Market OpportunityThe global liquid biopsy market is projected to reach $7.2 billion by 2028 (CAGR: 20.4%; MarketsandMarkets, 2024), with epigenetic methylation-based diagnostics representing the highest-growth subsegment. Leukemia affects approximately 60,000 new patients annually in the United States and more than 100,000 annually across Europe — a combined addressable population exceeding 160,000 new cases per year (GBD Study, 2021; NCI SEER, 2025). Five-year survival rates improve dramatically when diagnosis precedes clinical symptom onset. Alercell's validated 41-month detection lead time positions the LENA Platform as a potential standard-of-care tool in routine hematologic surveillance, a market currently unaddressed by any FDA-cleared diagnostic."The healthcare industry has historically allocated 85% of investment capital to therapeutics., leaving diagnostics, despite their critical role in clinical decision-making, chronically underfunded. Alercell is demonstrating that early detection, executed with rigorous epigenetic science and AI validation at scale, is not only clinically superior but commercially compelling. We are at the inflection point. alercell.com is the beginning of that public conversation." Frederic Scheer, PhDAbout Alercell Inc.Alercell Inc. is a precision oncology biotechnology company headquartered in Bozeman, Montana, specializing in AI-powered epigenetic diagnostic platforms for the early detection of hematologic malignancies. The company's proprietary LENA Platform integrates the LENA Codenormalization engine, LENA Score™, LENA Q51commercial assay, and the Deep Leukemic Cloud™, validated across 199,000+ patient records. Alercell's mission is to stop cancer before it starts.Investor & Media Contact: Alercell Inc. | info@alercell.com | alercell.com

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