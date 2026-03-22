Afghanistan: Searching for water is a daily battle for many Afghan families

In Parwan Province’s Salang District, the ICRC rehabilitated two canals in the Koklami Valley to restore water access for surrounding communities. The canal in Onamak village supports irrigation, micro-hydro electricity generation, and livestock watering but had been damaged by floods in previous years. The second canal provides irrigation for the villages of Alocha Kham and Do Ab, helping farmers sustain agricultural production. In total, the ICRC also in partnership with ARCS rehabilitated nineteen small water irrigation infrastructures across the country during 2025.

The ICRC urban and rural water programs in coordination with relevant governmental entities, play a role in improving access to safe water, reducing the burden of people travelling long distances to fetch water, and the exposure to public health and safety concerns. More than that, the ICRC’s interventions aim at improving water management systems which prioritize conservation, reduce losses, and address the negative impacts of water scarcity and climate change.

In 2025, over 775,000 people living in urban areas and 160,300 people living in rural areas gained improved access to water through ICRC interventions.

To improve the situation, humanitarian interventions alone are not sufficient. Sustainable solutions require coordinated investment in water infrastructure, efficient irrigation, source water protection, and community-based governance. Strengthening national and local institutions, alongside effective policies and inclusive local participation, is essential for equitable water management and resilience.