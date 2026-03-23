University of Hartford and IPClear Announce Strategic Collaboration

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

IPClear, a leading provider of automated network modernization and IPv4 asset recovery solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration with University of Hartford to modernize the university’s network architecture while unlocking the value embedded in its legacy IPv4 address resources.

Through this initiative, IPClear has deployed its proprietary automation platform and network transformation technologies to help the University of Hartford transition its public IPv4 address space to private internal addressing. This process allows institutions to maintain full network functionality while freeing underutilized IPv4 resources that may be monetized in the global market.

Many higher education institutions were allocated large blocks of globally routable public IPv4 addresses decades ago when the internet was still developing. Today these public addresses have become scarce and valuable assets. By modernizing network infrastructure, organizations can both strengthen their technology environments and generate substantial unrestricted capital by transforming these resources.

“We are excited to collaborate with the University of Hartford on this important initiative,” said John Brzozowski, co-founder at IPClear. “Our mission is to help institutions transform legacy infrastructure into strategic value. By combining network modernization with IPv4 asset recovery, universities can enhance security and performance while generating unrestricted net revenue to support their mission.”

The collaboration leverages IPClear’s automated platform to analyze, virtualize, and optimize the university’s network environment, allowing modernization work to occur incrementally and with no disruption to campus operations. IPClear’s managed services approach significantly reduces the operational burden placed on internal IT teams while accelerating the recovery of valuable IPv4 resources.

“Partnering with IPClear enables us to optimize our network architecture while responsibly leveraging the value of our IPv4 assets,” said Guy Drapeau, vice president and chief finance and administration officer at the University of Hartford. “This collaboration supports our broader goals of strengthening infrastructure, improving efficiency, and ensuring our network is prepared for the future.”

In addition to enabling the monetization of legacy IPv4 address space, the modernization effort is expected to enhance network security and performance while positioning the university for next-generation networking technologies such as IPv6.

The initiative reflects a growing trend among colleges and universities that are transforming legacy network resources into strategic assets that can support innovation, infrastructure upgrades, and institutional priorities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.