Print Mysteries Unveils ‘Hell at the Restaurant’ - A Gripping Printable Murder Mystery

Hell at the Restaurant

A gripping restaurant murder mystery with puzzles, secrets, and suspects is out now! Check out the latest detective case file from Print Mysteries.

As someone who spent a good deal of my youth working in hospitality and customer service, I wanted to write a whodunit story that focused on the dark realities of that industry.” — Sherwin Clary

CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Print Mysteries, a leader in premium printable murder mystery games, is proud to announce the release of its newest title, Hell at the Restaurant. This fresh, new case highlights the hazards lurking within the hospitality industry. It combines the suspense of a riveting crime novel with the hands-on challenge of an escape room. This detective case is packed with clever puzzles, unique evidence, and compelling characters.

The story revolves around a waiter who is found murdered in a dimly lit alley behind the restaurant where he worked. What at first appears to be a random act of violence soon unravels into a complex and calculated conspiracy. It’s set in a sprawling, mapped city. Players will need to navigate eight distinct districts to uncover hidden motives and secrets. There are four primary suspects, each supported by detailed interrogation reports and a myriad of evidence to sort through. This is touted to be Print Mysteries' best detective game yet.

Print Mysteries continues its tradition of immersive murder mystery case files by blending layered storytelling with puzzles and secret codes. This case contains 31 pages of evidence and requires players to complete three core objectives to solve it. Players are provided with clues, cryptic codes, and escape room-style puzzles. A built-in hint system is included to help players progress when they get stuck, without compromising their sense of discovery.

Those familiar with the hospitality industry may find this case particularly compelling, as it captures the intensity and complexity of restaurant life from someone with multiple years in the industry. It covers everything from workplace pressures to potential relationships.

As with all Print Mysteries releases, Hell at the Restaurant continues its commitment to depth and quality. Each case is developed with precision and care, giving players a thoughtfully balanced challenge and hours of engaging entertainment. Hell at the Restaurant is available now at https://printmysteries.com

Printable Murder Mystery Case Files

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