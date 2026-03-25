SpartansFirst Enables America’s First Citywide Hear2There Accessibility Initiative in Peachtree Corners, GA

Hear2There SpartansFirst Peachtree Corners

Peachtree Corners is the first U.S. city to roll out Hear2There citywide, expanding accessibility for blind and visually impaired residents and visitors

PEACHTREE CORNERS, SC, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SpartansFirst provides the Hear2There accessibility initiative for a 30-month free initial rollout deployment. Peachtree Corners is America’s first city making the citywide accessibility initiative rollout of the Hear2There service available to all venues located in the city and Technology Park. The announcement brings advanced information technology to public spaces and local businesses to improve accessibility for residents and visitors—beginning with enhanced support for the blind and visually impaired community.This rollout is the first of its kind in the United States, and the City of Peachtree Corners has been chosen due to the city’s commitment to innovation, smart city technology , and inclusivity.SpartansFirst is led by Dennis C. Hayes, Founder and Chairman of Hayes Microcomputer Products, which for many years was headquartered in Technology Park Atlanta in Peachtree Corners. Hayes Microcomputer Products was widely credited with creating the on ramp to the Information Superhighway. During the 1980s and 1990s, its market-leading dial-up modem technology worked with Apple computers, IBM-compatible systems, and virtually every major personal computer platform of the era while the company was based in Peachtree Corners.The initiative uses the Hear2There platform, which delivers real-time, location-based audio information to help users independently navigate indoor and outdoor environments. Through a combination of GPS and strategically placed smart beacons, the system provides spoken guidance about entrances, exits, restrooms, elevators, and other points of interest within participating venues.By installing this technology, businesses and public facilities can provide visitors with a new form of “audio signage,” enabling users to access key information—such as directions, building directories, menus, and other venue details—directly from their smartphones including Apple and Android.Supporting Accessibility Across the CommunityThe City of Peachtree Corners is supporting the initiative as part of its broader commitment to innovation and inclusive Smart City technologies. Initial early adopters of the program will include:• Peachtree Corners City Hall• Town Green at Town Center• The Forum Peachtree Corners• Robert D. Fowler Family YMCA• Hilton Atlanta Northeast• Mary Our Queen Catholic ChurchAdditional businesses and organizations throughout the city will have the opportunity to join the program as the rollout expands.Free 30-Month Accessibility Program for BusinessesThrough a generous donation from SpartansFirst , participating businesses and venues will receive the accessibility technology and service free of charge for the first 30 months. After the initial period, participating organizations may choose to continue the service on a subscription basis directly with Hear2There. The Hear2There service is always free to the smartphone user by downloading the free app.The philanthropic model behind the initiative is designed to accelerate adoption of accessibility technology in communities by removing cost barriers and allowing businesses to experience the benefits of the platform firsthand.Empowering Independence Through TechnologyBusinesses and organizations interested in participating in the program can learn more about the Hear2There platform and the SpartansFirst initiative by visiting www.h2t.com or www.spartansfirst.org/here2there People representing SpartansFirst and Hear2There will attend multiple community meetings in April and May to provide information about this announcement and online presentations will be scheduled before two in-person meetings at the city hall on May 21 at 9 am and 2 pm. To sign up for one of these two meetings, business venues in Peachtree Corners can obtain tickets at the following links:For 9 am presentation at: www.eventbrite.com/e/1985524743958 For 2 pm presentation at: www.eventbrite.com/e/1985525937528 While we have good availability, space is limited, so order your free ticket if you plan to attend before they run out.About SpartansFirstSpartansFirst is a Spartanburg, South Carolina–based nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting public safety, technology innovation, and accessibility. The organization supports regional growth and entrepreneurship while helping communities adopt emerging technologies that improve everyday life. SpartansFirst works with public and private partners to deploy accessibility solutions and smart-city tools that assist people with disabilities, particularly those who are blind or visually impaired. Hear2There uses beacon technologies and smartphone applications to provide location-based information such as building layouts, menus, and directories, helping users navigate public spaces more easily and independently. Visit www.SpartansFirst.org and contact us at info@SpartansFirst.org.About Hear2ThereHear2There (H2T) began with David Furukawa, a dedicated medical professional whose journey took an unexpected turn when he was diagnosed with Retinitis Pigmentosa. Determined not to let vision loss define his future, he built a successful career in medicine and worked at the Emory Eye Center. David partnered with his longtime friend Chris Webb, an accomplished engineer and entrepreneur. Together, they founded Foresight Augmented Reality and later created Hear2There (H2T) -- a company dedicated to revolutionizing accessibility through advanced orientation technology. H2T is more than a company -- it’s a commitment to empowering individuals, breaking barriers, and making the world more accessible for all. Visit www.h2t.com to join us in building a more accessible future. Contact us at info@H2T.com.About Peachtree CornersThe City of Peachtree Corners, Georgia—located in Gwinnett County—is one of the state’s largest and most innovative cities. Incorporated in 2012, the city is home to more than 45,000 residents and a thriving business community anchored by Technology Park, one of metro Atlanta’s premier office and research campuses. Peachtree Corners is recognized globally for its leadership in smart city innovation through Curiosity Lab, a 500-acre living laboratory where companies and researchers test emerging technologies in real-world environments. The city’s focus on innovation, public-private partnerships, and quality of life supports a vibrant “live, work, play” community, featuring destination amenities like the Town Center, The Forum, and a growing network of parks, trails, and community anchored by Technology Park, one of metro Atlanta’s premier office and research campuses. For more information, visit www.peachtreecornersga.gov and contact us at info@PeachtreeCornersGA.gov.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.