Auto Emporium launches mobile car detailing as Sunshine Coast vehicle numbers hit record highs

Auto Emporium's newly renovated car detailing studio in Caloundra West

Custom car studio's new fully-equipped detailing van drives to customers' location, removing the need to travel.

Our goal has always been to provide unparalleled service and quality to our clients” — Robin Glesk

CALOUNDRA WEST, QLD, AUSTRALIA, March 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auto Emporium has launched a mobile car detailing service available across the Sunshine Coast. Families and busy professionals can now enjoy the same high-quality detailing at their home or workplace, without a trip to the shop.

"Our goal has always been to provide unparalleled service and quality to our clients," said Robin Glesk, owner of Auto Emporium (autoemporium.com.au). "By offering mobile detailing, we are taking our expertise directly to our customers, ensuring their vehicles receive the best care without them having to adjust their busy schedules."

The launch comes as demand for automotive care continues to accelerate. On the Sunshine Coast, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics 2021 Census shows that 91% of households own at least one vehicle, while Sunshine Coast Council projections updated in May 2024 forecast the region's population will exceed 540,000 residents by 2046.

Auto Emporium's mobile valeting service covers exterior and interior deep cleaning, with options from mini, refresh, valet and platinum pre-sale detailing with optional photography. Each job is carried out by experienced technicians using only premier Gyeon products.

The timing aligns with a broader shift in how Australians relate to their vehicles. Mycar Tyre & Auto's 2024 Mobility Index — which surveyed 2,004 Australian vehicle owners — found that 60% had changed their maintenance habits in response to cost-of-living pressures, with many turning to professional services to protect the long-term value of their cars.

Based in Caloundra West Industrial Estate, Auto Emporium has served the local community since 2011, with a strong following among classic and luxury vehicle owners. The mobile offering extends across the wider Sunshine Coast region, including Noosa and Buderim.

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