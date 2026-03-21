NEWS RELEASE: STATE LAUNCHES HOTEL DISCOUNT PROGRAM FOR O‘AHU RESIDENTS DISPLACED DUE TO KONA LOW STORM

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KAUA

HAWAI‘I EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY

KE‘ENA HO‘OMALU PŌULIA O HAWAI‘I

HAWAIʻI MARCH 2026 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER

STATE LAUNCHES HOTEL DISCOUNT PROGRAM FOR O‘AHU RESIDENTS DISPLACED DUE TO KONA LOW STORM

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 21, 2026

KONALOW2-JIC-2026-002

HONOLULU – Hawai‘i Governor Josh Green announced a hotel discount program for O‘ahu residents displaced due to the Kona Low 2 weather event.

“I want to extend my gratitude to the hotels that have offered discounted rates for our kamaʻāina that have been displaced due to the Kona Low storm. This will bring much-needed comfort to those that would like to stay at a hotel while they are impacted from the severe weather,” said Governor Green.

This initiative is a collaborative effort with hotel leadership and James Kunane Tokioka, director of the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT).

These are the participating hotels and phone numbers to call for rates and availability (discounted rates start at $99, plus applicable taxes):

Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort 808-949-4321 Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort & Spa 808-923-1234 Moana Surfrider, a Westin Resort & Spa 808-922-3111 Outrigger Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel 1-800-688-7444 Outrigger Waikiki Paradise Hotel 1-800-688-7444 Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort 1-800-688-7444 Pagoda Hotel 808-948-8320 Park Shore Waikiki 808-923-0411 The Royal Hawaiian, A Luxury Collection Resort 808-923-7311 Sheraton Princess Kaiulani Waikiki Beach 808-922-5811 Sheraton Waikiki Beach Resort 808-922-4422 Twin Fin Hotel 808-922-2511 Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa 808-922-6611

The list may be updated. For current information, please visit the dedicated March 2026 Kona Low webpage at ready.hawaii.gov.

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