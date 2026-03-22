A Thousand‑Year Silence Ends: C.S. Douglas Revives the Ancient Art of the Rubáiyát in Quatrains: Echoes of Existence

Quatrains: Echoes of Existence

A Contemporary Contribution to the Eternal Library of Human Thought

Past and Future meet inside Awareness, while the Present flows, and Eternity listens.” — C.S. Douglas

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A classical poetic form associated with the Rubáiyát tradition returns to contemporary literature with the release of Quatrains: Echoes of Existence by American author and philosopher C.S. Douglas. The collection revives the four-line quatrain as a modern vehicle for reflection on time, conscience, love, impermanence, and the interior life, while drawing inspiration from the contemplative spirit historically linked to Omar Khayyam and the Rubáiyát’s long legacy of philosophical verse.The Rubáiyát form has served for centuries as a compact instrument for existential inquiry, carrying moral clarity and spiritual doubt, grief and humor, beauty and transience within a tightly structured stanza. Douglas’s volume brings that instrument forward with a contemporary voice shaped by decades of writing. The book’s introduction frames the collection as “a resplendent constellation of quatrains… reflective of the Omaric meter… birthing a composition that, although reminiscent of Khayyam’s works, distinctly establishes its unique aesthetic and intellectual identity.”Written across many years, the quatrains began as brief personal notes—compressed reflections capturing moments in Douglas’s life and the ethical tensions that shape human experience. The collection moves through the beauty of nature and the discipline of conscience, love and affection, sorrow and renewal, tears and joy, faith and aftermath, and the felt proximity of mortality alongside the resurrection of the Self. Each quatrain functions as a distilled record of observation where inward life and outer reality meet within four lines.Douglas selected two hundred quatrains for publication from a larger body of more than four hundred original pieces. The final volume pairs the verses with full-color illustrations rendered in a Dulac-inspired spirit—ornamental, atmospheric, and story-rich—created to complement the poems and extend their contemplative tone through visual symbolism.The release positions the quatrain as a practical form for modern metaphysical inquiry, particularly the philosophy of time as lived experience. Throughout Quatrains: Echoes of Existence, time appears as an interior dimension shaped by memory, perception, and consciousness, where events persist as presence and return as meaning. Several quatrains treat recollection as a form of traversal, presenting identity as fluid across years and experience as a continuum the mind revisits with renewed understanding.In one verse, Douglas compresses human experience into a single metaphysical instant:“All lifetime dreams—a phantom-like display.All promises of mankind—the breath of yesterday.All matter and nonmatter—the essence of your thoughts;All hopes and aspirations—a moment of delay.”Another quatrain presents time as a dialogue that moves across eras, where memory acts as a bridge between the self and its earlier forms:“‘Where have you been, my friend. You’re grey and thin,’‘You’ve aged since last I’ve seen you. How have you been?’Said I — ‘We drank together a pot of wine last night;You were no more than Twenty, and I was Seventeen….’”Douglas also uses the Rubáiyát structure to reflect on cyclical identity and the rediscovery of self through changing landscapes of experience:“For such is LIFE—a canvas sprinkled with Hopes and Treasures,Alike a Turkish carpet — a Caravan of Pleasures.Where you and I get oft’n lost, yet find ourselves againIn Eve’s and Adam’s clothes — poor Angels without feathers.”In a verse that frames legacy as a moral imperative, Douglas turns the quatrain into a compact architecture of ethical ambition:“Upon this endless stage where Fate and Daydreams chase,In this Life’s fleeting twirls as round and round we pace,Let this be our anthem to share with the youth:‘Be ashamed to die without a Win for Human Race.’”A further excerpt underscores the Rubáiyát’s traditional role as both mirror and ledger of choice:“Whatever you may choose: The Right or Wrong,Your Book of Life when finished, shall belongTo the Eternal Library, entire chapters all,In favor of the Master of Your Soul.”The book’s release also includes a serialized audio component. Douglas has published 14 audio episodes, each featuring ten quatrains recited by a British voice actor, available for listening and download at no cost. The audio release is intended to present the cadence and musicality of the quatrain in spoken form and to make the collection accessible to audiences who engage poetry through narration.Quatrains: Echoes of Existence is available in print and digital editions through major online booksellers. Links to the book and the audio episodes may be provided upon request. Also, deluxe, limited edition, color illustrated, signed copies are available.C.S. Douglas is an American cross-genre author and philosopher whose work spans poetry, fiction, nonfiction, and metaphysical essays. His writing explores time, consciousness, moral psychology, and the interior life through both classical forms and contemporary frameworks. Douglas is also the founder of AUTHORPÆDIA, the world's only encyclopedia dedicated exclusively to authors.

Episode 1. Quatrains: Echoes of Existence

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