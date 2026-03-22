The People’s Chamber of Commerce Releases Free AI Tool for Press Interviews, Company Branding and Media Positioning

Free AI tool from The People’s Chamber of Commerce helps entrepreneurs secure media exposure, build authority, and turn visibility into clients and capital.

Our goal is to provide entrepreneurs and small business owners with the necessary tools to succeed.” — Sharifah Hardie, Founder

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- he People’s Chamber of Commerce has announced the launch of its Media Magnet tool, a free AI powered GPT designed to help entrepreneurs, consultants, and community leaders improve their visibility, refine their messaging, and secure media opportunities across television, radio, podcasts, and digital outlets.The Media Magnet tool was developed in response to a consistent challenge faced by small business owners and professionals. Many have the experience and expertise required to contribute to public conversations, yet struggle to gain traction because they are not clearly positioned for media. Instead of presenting a focused message, they often approach interviews and outreach without a defined authority, which limits their ability to attract attention, build credibility, and convert visibility into meaningful business opportunities.“Visibility drives opportunity. When people are not seen or understood, they are overlooked,” said Sharifah Hardie , founder of The People’s Chamber of Commerce. “This tool was created to help individuals communicate their value clearly, show up prepared, and position themselves in a way that leads to real results.”Unlike generic all purpose AI tools, the Media Magnet tool is structured around practical media preparation and positioning. The platform guides users through a step by step process that helps them define their niche, develop a clear authority statement, and translate their experience into concise, compelling messaging that aligns with what media producers and hosts are actively seeking.Through the platform, users can complete a media readiness assessment, generate professional media bios, craft interview talking points and soundbites, and develop targeted outreach emails. The system also helps users identify relevant platforms where they are more likely to be booked and provides a short term execution plan designed to move them from preparation to action within days rather than months.The launch reflects the broader mission of The People’s Chamber of Commerce to provide accessible, practical tools that help entrepreneurs compete in environments where visibility, credibility, and access often determine success. By removing cost barriers and simplifying the process, the organization aims to ensure that more individuals have the ability to present themselves effectively and participate in larger conversations within their industries.In addition to the Media Magnet tool, the Chamber has introduced tools such as its Grant Finder GPT, which helps users identify potential funding opportunities, further supporting its goal of expanding access to capital, connections, and business growth resources.The People’s Chamber of Commerce continues to expand its ecosystem with solutions focused on real world application, giving entrepreneurs not just information, but structured pathways to execution.To access the Media Magnet tool or to learn more about the People's Chamber of Commerce visit: https://www.PeoplesChamber.org About The People’s Chamber of CommerceThe People’s Chamber of Commerce, also known as TPCOC, is a nonprofit business, economic, and civic leadership organization created to support people first. The organization focuses on individuals and businesses that actively contribute to the economy, including small business owners, entrepreneurs, workers, and community leaders who are often underserved by traditional systems.The Chamber provides practical tools and resources designed to increase access, visibility, and opportunity. Its Timebank enables members to exchange time, skills, and services within the community, creating a collaborative support system that reduces barriers to growth. The Member Directory further strengthens these connections by increasing visibility and making it easier for businesses to find, refer, and support one another.Membership is free, reinforcing the organization’s commitment to accessibility and inclusion. By combining community driven initiatives with modern tools, The People’s Chamber of Commerce continues to build a network centered on cooperation, shared opportunity, and long term economic strength.

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