Secret Trauma Shares a Courageous Story of Survival, Healing, and Finding One’s Voice

Secret Trauma: What was once my Secret Trauma is now my Spoken Truth by Bridgette Rose

In Secret Trauma, author Bridgette Rose reveals a deeply personal journey through abuse, resilience, and the power of turning pain into spoken truth.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In her deeply moving book, Secret Trauma: What was once my Secret Trauma is now my Spoken Truth, Bridgette Rose delivers a powerful and unfiltered account of survival, healing, and self-expression. Through a combination of personal reflection and poetry, Rose transforms her lived experiences into a message of strength and empowerment.

What began as a life that felt stable and ordinary took a devastating turn after Rose joined the United States Navy. Shortly after marrying and welcoming her son, she found herself facing a reality she had never known before, one marked by physical, sexual, and financial abuse. The trauma extended beyond her own suffering, as her infant son was also subjected to harm, intensifying the emotional weight of her experience.

Rather than remaining silent, Rose turned to writing as a means of survival and healing. Poetry became her outlet, allowing her to process pain, confront difficult memories, and reclaim her voice. Through her words, she shares not only the depth of her trauma but also the resilience that carried her forward.

Secret Trauma stands as both a personal testimony and a source of connection for readers who may have faced similar experiences. Rose’s honesty creates a space where difficult truths can be acknowledged without judgment. Her work highlights the importance of speaking out, breaking cycles of silence, and finding strength through self-expression.

The inspiration behind the book is rooted in Rose’s desire to transform what was once hidden into something that can help others. By sharing her story, she offers reassurance that healing is possible, even after profound hardship. Her journey reflects the courage it takes to move from victimhood to empowerment.

This book is especially meaningful for readers seeking stories of survival, emotional healing, and personal growth. It speaks to those who may feel isolated in their experiences, offering both validation and hope. Through poetry and reflection, Rose invites readers to see that their stories matter and that their voices deserve to be heard.

With its raw honesty and emotional depth, Secret Trauma serves as a powerful reminder that even the most painful experiences can be transformed into strength, truth, and healing.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/08pZm0qJ

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