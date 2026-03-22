This 25-song collection is designed for first- and second-grade learners, with each song targeting an essential reading skill.

Music activates multiple areas of the brain, making it a powerful tool for children who find traditional reading instruction challenging.” — Matthew Glavach

CLOVERDALE CA 95425, CA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Donny & Marie Osmond Children’s Song Collection - supports children who struggle with reading. This 25-song collection is designed for first- and second-grade learners, with each song targeting an essential reading skill.Music activates multiple areas of the brain, making it a powerful tool for children who find traditional reading instruction challenging. Songs naturally slow language down and stretch out sounds, helping children hear, process, and remember words more effectively.FREE for a limited time!Download or Stream at: StrugglingReaders.com

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