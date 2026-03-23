Good Ol' Boyz Announces 24-City 'DreamSmoke' International and North American 2026 Tour
Good Ol' Boyz 2026 Tour starts in Mexico and spans states across the West Coast and Midwest to introduce the new privately released song "DreamSmoke."
Good Ol’ Boyz' unique sound spontaneously evolved within their niche generation, Xennials. Their discography blends Southern rock, hip-hop, and country, with the flair of California-grown lyrical skills. The band, like others born on the cusp of Gen X and Millennials, was raised on their Boomer parents’ classic rock and outlaw country during the emergence of West Coast rap. This mashup of musical roots influenced their genre-blending style. Jason, the band’s top visionary, CEO and vocalist, thought they had invented something new at first. Then they heard about “country hip-hop,” a relatively new genre that the band was already creating.
The duo started performing live as a hobby and grew in response to crowd demand. They received early success and honed their signature sound with “Country to the City,” which continues to drive the band’s momentum even as numerous more recent albums compete with it. Good Ol' Boyz music has captivated fans worldwide since that first hit went viral in their 5th year. The performances draw intense reactions, as many people who hear them play for the first time have commented about their lasting impact.
Concert goers can expect to hear a selection of songs from the band’s repertoire, chosen from a decade plus of LP and EP albums: Dry Diggins - EP (2026), Sutters Mill - EP (2025), Old Hangtown (2024), Black Bart (2022), The Speakeasy (2021), Road Dogz (2021), Sergeant at Farms (2020), Green Handle - EP (2019), Son of a Gun (2018), Hair of the Dog (2016), Country to the City (2014).
Good Ol' Boyz are extending the summer party with a spring-to-winter Tour for 2026, "DreamSmoke", set to introduce the new privately released song "DreamSmoke" to fans live for the first time, starting in Mexico and spanning across the West Coast and Midwest
March 25th - with the Moonshine Bandits on the "Red, White & Booze Cruise" (Ensenada, Mexico)
April 3rd - Suisun Filling Station, Fairfield, CA
April 11th - Valencia Club, Penryn, CA
April 18th - "DreamSmoke Festival", @Tribal_Nation_Flower_Co, Chukchansi Casino, Coarsegold, CA
April 25th - Leatherheads Sports Bar & Grill, Draper, UT
May 2nd - with the American Legion, "Blessings of the Bikes", Utica, MI
May 9th - Mountain House Bar & Grill, Tracy, CA
May 16th - Rocky's 7440 Club, Citrus Heights, CA
May 21st to 25th - 1st Annual "Rally on the Hill", The Elkhorn Tavern, Weippe, Orofino, & Kamiah, ID
Mау 30th - Tackle Box, Chico, CA
June 5th - Moonshiners Saloon, Olivehurst, CA
June 12th - Meet & Greet “G.O.B. Float”, Lotus - Coloma, CA
June 13th - 1st Annual “Rhymes & Rescue Fest”, Community Center, Shingle Springs, CA
June 26th - The Station, Cottonwood, CA
June 27th - Callahan's Mountain Lodge, Ashland, OR
July 4th - "Summer Bash", Knob Noster, MO
July 18th - Five Window Beer Co., Lodi, CA
July 25th - Folsom Hotel, Folsom, CA
August 1st - Ponderosa Lounge & Grill, Portland, OR
August 14th - Country Hub, Riverdale - Lemoore, CA
August 15th - Ramona Mainstage, Ramona, CA
August 22nd - Apple Jack's Bar, La Honda, CA
September 11th to 13th - "Redwood River Rally", Redwoods River Resort and Pub, Redway, CA
October 16th - 11th Annual "Harvest Party", Maynard's Sports Bar, Lower Lake, CA
October 31st - Rocky's 7440 Club, Citrus Heights, CA
November 21st - Meet & Greet / Concert “Hollidayz Party”, Moonshiners Saloon, Olivehurst, CA
Subject to change. New dates and locations will be announced on the Good Ol’ Boyz Musician/band page on Facebook with details at www.goodolboyz.net. Tickets already on sale.
Remington Constable
Good Ol' Boyz
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DreamSmoke by Good Ol' Boyz
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