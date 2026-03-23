Good Ol' Boyz Announces 24-City 'DreamSmoke' International and North American 2026 Tour

Good Ol' Boyz

Good Ol' Boyz 2026 Tour starts in Mexico and spans states across the West Coast and Midwest to introduce the new privately released song "DreamSmoke."

Nobody does that. We're the only ones that do two sets,” — Remington, lead vocalist

CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Northern California-based independent group Good Ol' Boyz announce this year's 24-City concert tour , "DreamSmoke". They will introduce their newest privately released song "DreamSmoke" to country hip hop fans in over 30 nights of live performances. The tour will showcase tracks from the upcoming “Greatest Hits” album and continue the traditions of fan interaction and an interlude of country covers between the duo of hour-long performance sets of original music . “Nobody does that. We're the only ones that do two sets,” says Remington, the band's lead guitarist, vocalist, CFO and graphic artist.Good Ol’ Boyz' unique sound spontaneously evolved within their niche generation, Xennials. Their discography blends Southern rock, hip-hop, and country, with the flair of California-grown lyrical skills. The band, like others born on the cusp of Gen X and Millennials, was raised on their Boomer parents’ classic rock and outlaw country during the emergence of West Coast rap. This mashup of musical roots influenced their genre-blending style. Jason, the band’s top visionary, CEO and vocalist, thought they had invented something new at first. Then they heard about “country hip-hop,” a relatively new genre that the band was already creating.The duo started performing live as a hobby and grew in response to crowd demand. They received early success and honed their signature sound with “Country to the City,” which continues to drive the band’s momentum even as numerous more recent albums compete with it. Good Ol' Boyz music has captivated fans worldwide since that first hit went viral in their 5th year. The performances draw intense reactions, as many people who hear them play for the first time have commented about their lasting impact.Concert goers can expect to hear a selection of songs from the band’s repertoire, chosen from a decade plus of LP and EP albums: Dry Diggins - EP (2026), Sutters Mill - EP (2025), Old Hangtown (2024), Black Bart (2022), The Speakeasy (2021), Road Dogz (2021), Sergeant at Farms (2020), Green Handle - EP (2019), Son of a Gun (2018), Hair of the Dog (2016), Country to the City (2014).Good Ol' Boyz are extending the summer party with a spring-to-winter Tour for 2026, "DreamSmoke", set to introduce the new privately released song "DreamSmoke" to fans live for the first time, starting in Mexico and spanning across the West Coast and MidwestMarch 25th - with the Moonshine Bandits on the "Red, White & Booze Cruise" (Ensenada, Mexico)April 3rd - Suisun Filling Station, Fairfield, CAApril 11th - Valencia Club, Penryn, CAApril 18th - "DreamSmoke Festival", @Tribal_Nation_Flower_Co, Chukchansi Casino, Coarsegold, CAApril 25th - Leatherheads Sports Bar & Grill, Draper, UTMay 2nd - with the American Legion, "Blessings of the Bikes", Utica, MIMay 9th - Mountain House Bar & Grill, Tracy, CAMay 16th - Rocky's 7440 Club, Citrus Heights, CAMay 21st to 25th - 1st Annual "Rally on the Hill", The Elkhorn Tavern, Weippe, Orofino, & Kamiah, IDMау 30th - Tackle Box, Chico, CAJune 5th - Moonshiners Saloon, Olivehurst, CAJune 12th - Meet & Greet “G.O.B. Float”, Lotus - Coloma, CAJune 13th - 1st Annual “Rhymes & Rescue Fest”, Community Center, Shingle Springs, CAJune 26th - The Station, Cottonwood, CAJune 27th - Callahan's Mountain Lodge, Ashland, ORJuly 4th - "Summer Bash", Knob Noster, MOJuly 18th - Five Window Beer Co., Lodi, CAJuly 25th - Folsom Hotel, Folsom, CAAugust 1st - Ponderosa Lounge & Grill, Portland, ORAugust 14th - Country Hub, Riverdale - Lemoore, CAAugust 15th - Ramona Mainstage, Ramona, CAAugust 22nd - Apple Jack's Bar, La Honda, CASeptember 11th to 13th - "Redwood River Rally", Redwoods River Resort and Pub, Redway, CAOctober 16th - 11th Annual "Harvest Party", Maynard's Sports Bar, Lower Lake, CAOctober 31st - Rocky's 7440 Club, Citrus Heights, CANovember 21st - Meet & Greet / Concert “Hollidayz Party”, Moonshiners Saloon, Olivehurst, CASubject to change. New dates and locations will be announced on the Good Ol’ Boyz Musician/band page on Facebook with details at www.goodolboyz.net . Tickets already on sale.

DreamSmoke by Good Ol' Boyz

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