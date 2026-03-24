U.S. Soccer Star, Landon Donovan, Bares All in New Autobiography, Landon: A Memoir

Landon: A Memoir Landon Donovan with Book Landon young

The legendary athlete opens about growing up fatherless, his meager beginnings, and life beyond the pitch – including his battles with depression.

Most people know me as Landon Donovan the soccer player, but very few know the real me.” — Landon Donovan

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Landon Donovan , widely regarded as the greatest American men’s soccer player of all time, reveals a deeply personal side in his debut book, “ Landon: A Memoir ,” published by Page Two / MacMillan Publishers.A pioneer in opening conversations about mental health in professional sports, Landon has helped pave the way for elite athletes to speak more openly about their mental well-being -- most recently through a viral and vulnerable social media post documenting his hair loss journey.“Most people know me as Landon Donovan the soccer player, but very few know the real me. I wrote this book so people could understand my journey — growing up with a single mom who worked tirelessly to provide for us on a teacher's salary, not having a father for most of my life, and dealing with depression while performing in front of millions of people. My story is unique in some ways, but in many ways it’s very common, and I hope people from all walks of life can see themselves in it,” said Landon Donovan.In Landon, he pulls back the curtain on a life shaped by complicated family dynamics growing up in a 900-square-foot home with his twin sister, half-brother, and overworked single mom.Soccer fans, fret not—Landon does not shy away from discussing athletic excellence and details the mental strain of elite performance. He dives into what it was like living alone in Germany at just fifteen, to the heartbreak of being left off the 2014 World Cup roster, to his complicated working relationship with David Beckham. He also reveals three mental breaking points brought on by the pressure of being the face of U.S. soccer.Landon takes readers behind the scenes of what it takes to become the highest-scoring American male in World Cup history, the all-time leader in both goals and assists for the U.S. Men’s National Team, and captain of the LA Galaxy during the club’s most dominant era.“. . . there’s the captain, Landon Donovan, who has done more for American soccer than just about anybody. Landon’s eye for the net and his will to win are legendary.”— Barack Obama, former President of the United StatesLandon’s will to win extends beyond the pitch. He is the co-host of one of the top soccer podcasts in the United States, “The Unfiltered Soccer Podcast”, and serves as a key TV commentator for Fox Sports, including covering the 2026 FIFA World Cup—expected to be the largest tournament yet. Now, Donovan adds author to his list of accomplishments.Barnes & Noble has already named Landon one of its most anticipated nonfiction books of 2026. In the lead-up to the World Cup, Landon will appear at speaking events and book signings nationwide.To purchase online, go to: www.http:/landondonovan.com# # #Landon Donovan is widely considered the greatest player in U.S. men’s soccer history. He won a record six MLS Cups and four U.S. Soccer Player of the Year awards and received the ultimate honor when Major League Soccer named its MVP award after him. Donovan is the all-time leader in assists for the U.S. Men’s National Team, tied for the most international goals scored by a male U.S. player, and the second-most-capped player in U.S. history. He is the only American player to reach the 50 goals / 50 assists milestone and starred on the U.S. team that reached the quarterfinals of the 2002 FIFA World Cup, where he was recognized as Best Young Player of the Tournament. His five goals make Donovan the highest-scoring male American player in World Cup history.Born in Ontario, California, to a Canadian father and an American mother, Donovan lives in San Diego with his wife and three children. For more information, visit landondonovan.comFor interviews contact: Heather Krug, Heather Krug PR & Marketing, heather@heatherkrug.comLandon: A MemoirISBN: 9781774586914Publication Date: March 24, 2026$29.95 USD | $36.95 CADAvailable in hardcover, ebook, and audiobook formats

Landon: A Memoir

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