ReelAbilities Industry Summit Advances Hiring, Funding and Career Opportunities for Disabled Creatives in Entertainment

Josh Sapan & Michael Patrick Thornton to keynote, pitch programs and networking headline hybrid two-day event

Too often, disability is thought of in narrow, conditional terms. The ReelAbilities Industry Summit changes that.” — Isaac Zablocki

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ReelAbilities Film Festival: New York will present the fifth annual ReelAbilities Industry Summit April 27-28, 2026, as part of the 18th annual ReelAbilities Film Festival: New York, which runs April 23-30, 2026.

Presented as a hybrid in-person and online event from New York City, this year’s summit brings together leaders in film, television, digital media and the performing arts with Disabled creators, advocates and innovators for two days of panels, workshops, networking and pitch competitions. The event is designed to move beyond conversation toward meaningful, measurable change by expanding who gets hired, funded, mentored, commissioned, distributed, included and promoted in the entertainment industry.

The 2026 summit will feature keynotes by Josh Sapan, former CEO of AMC Networks, and award-winning actor, writer, and director Michael Patrick Thornton, punctuated by sessions on authentic casting, disability-led storytelling, inclusive production, alternative distribution, new media, and representation in the performing arts and film industries. Programming will also include a disability inclusion workshop, networking opportunities and pitch events connecting Disabled creators with industry decision-makers.

The summit’s pitch initiatives include the ReelAbilities Rough Cuts Pitch, which features the Loreen Arbus Completion Award, a $10,000 cash prize for a project in the rough-cut stage. Other awards include filmmaking equipment, production support, mentorship from AMC Networks, ITVS, and other career-advancing opportunities. The Crip Script Pitch Program gives Disabled writers and filmmakers an opportunity to introduce promising feature and television projects to industry professionals.

ReelAbilities’ pitch programs are intended to help projects advance through mentorship, industry access and visibility beyond the festival setting.

Now celebrating its fifth year, the ReelAbilities Industry Summit also has receipts. Last year, 89% of summit speakers identified as Disabled, and 25% of those speakers identified as people of color.

“Too often, disability is thought of in narrow, conditional terms,” said Isaac Zablocki, co-founder and director of ReelAbilities Film Festival. “The ReelAbilities Industry Summit changes that. Summit is a unique opportunity for Disabled creators and industry leaders to come together with a singular focus: to improve opportunities for who gets hired, funded, seen and heard in entertainment and to create conditions for Disabled talent to thrive as more creatives learn, grow and get established in the industry.”

The summit is presented in partnership with the New York City Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment and is intended for film and television professionals, performing arts leaders, exhibitors, distributors, venue managers, producers, filmmakers, performers, arts educators and disability and arts organizations.

ReelAbilities events feature unparalleled access, including open captions on all films, audio description, American Sign Language interpretation, real-time captioning for live events, Braille and large-print materials, sensory-friendly spaces, and accessible venues.

Registration for the 2026 ReelAbilities Industry Summit is open at ReelAbilities.org/summit. For media inquiries, interview requests, sponsorship opportunities or press credentials, contact Press@ReelAbilities.org

About ReelAbilities

Founded in 2007, ReelAbilities has grown from an annual New York film festival into an independent nonprofit and international platform advancing accessibility and increasing opportunity through film, affiliate festivals, streaming, education, workplace engagement and industry initiatives. By centering the voices, artistry and lived experiences of Disabled people on screen and behind the scenes, ReelAbilities has become a leading force for on-screen, creative, and leadership representation throughout the entertainment industry. In 2025, the organization was named to the inaugural Forbes Accessibility 100.

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