Chairman Fitzgerald & Chairman Moon ALG Datacenter Project Turnkey Capital Inc & ALG Intelligence with Chairman Moon at the datacenter site. Chairman Moon and Chairman Fitzgerald enter datacenter deal in South Korea.

Aedan Looking Glass Inc. Signs Agreement for 200MW Data Center Project in South Korea

Turnkey Capital Inc (OTCMKTS:TKCI)

South Korea's commitment to sovereign-grade digital infrastructure aligns perfectly with our capabilities, and we are proud to be partnering with Chairman Moon and his team to build his vision.” — Eric Fitzgerald V

ISEO-MYEON, WANJU-GUN, SOUTH KOREA, March 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new hyper-scale data center development has beenproposed for Wanju County following the formal signing of a Purchase and Sale Agreement (PSA) between international developers and local land ownership. The agreement, executed on March 20, 2026, establishes a binding framework with Chairman Cheolho Moon for the North Jeolla Province Data Center Project, a 200MW facility intended to bolster the region’s digital infrastructure.Development Framework and PartnershipThe project is being led by developer Aedan Looking Glass Inc. ( ALG ) on behalf of Turnkey Capital Inc. ( TKCI ), which has entered into a negotiation and purchase framework to acquire a majority stake in PropCo. The agreement was signed with Chairman Moon, the owner of PropCo and the designated Project Sponsor. This milestone advances the strategic framework between Turnkey Capital Inc. (OTC:TKCI) and Aedan Looking Glass Inc., established through a $450 million technology licensing agreement. TKCI licenses its secure cloud computing platform exclusively to ALG for deployment across its modular data center infrastructure. The North Jeolla Province Data Center Project represents a direct fulfillment of that licensing framework, bringing ALG's sovereign-grade, TKCI-powered computing infrastructure to the Asia-Pacific region for the first time. The signing was attended by a consortium of strategic partners, including Hark Capital Group Inc. and Big Shine Worldwide Inc., signaling a broad professional alignment for the project's capital formation and technical execution.Notably, Big Shine Worldwide Inc. will spearhead energy efficiency and sustainable infrastructure to optimize the facility's power footprint and align with regional energy goals.Project OverviewLocated in Iseo-myeon, Wanju-gun, the project site is slated for a high-density data center build-out. This proposal follows a surge in data center interest within South Korea's Jeonbuk Special Self-Governing Province, as developers seek to decentralize capacity away from the Seoul metropolitan area to take advantage of regional power availability and government support for digital hubs. The North Jeolla Province project reflects a shared conviction between ALG and its Korean partners that world-class digital infrastructure belongs beyond the traditional metropolitan centers. The 200 MW development is designed to deliver sovereign-grade computing capacity to a region that is rapidly becoming one of Asia-Pacific's most strategically important technology corridors, backed by strong government support and unparalleled regional power availability.Based on ALG's modular container deployment model and the full 200 MW capacity target outlined in the signed agreement, the North Jeolla Province project is estimated to represent a total infrastructure commitment in excess of nine billion dollars upon full build-out, subject to completion of due diligence, financing, and applicable regulatory approvals. This deployment is anticipated to represent a landmark execution milestone under the TKCI and ALG licensing framework.StatementsMyles Gray, representing ALG, led the Korea partnership from first engagement through the executed agreement. Mr. Gray reflected, "Bringing this 200 MW project together is the landmark of my efforts and my career. The work I put into building this partnership is matched only by the honor and integrity of Chairman Moon and the strength of ALG. I am blessed to stand at the center of the beginning of what I know will be a long and prosperous partnership between two truly exceptional organizations."Looking AheadThe parties expect to complete the due diligence period and advance toward groundbreaking in the coming months, with full operational capacity targeted in alignment with regional power and permitting timelines. Both organizations have expressed strong commitment to the project's successful execution and to the long-term partnership it represents.About Aedan Looking Glass, Inc.Aedan Looking Glass, Inc. is an intelligence and scientificresearch company specializing in modular, deployable data center infrastructure for defense,intelligence, and enterprise markets. ALG's sovereign-grade computing solutions are designedfor mission-critical environments where portability, security, and performance are non-negotiable.About Turnkey Capital Inc.Turnkey Capital Inc. (OTC:TKCI) is a publicly traded technology company focused on adaptive intelligence powered modular data centers, cloud computing, and advanced digital infrastructure. TKCI holds an exclusive $450 million licensing agreement with Aedan Looking Glass Inc., positioning the combined platform for large-scale sovereign and enterprise infrastructure development globally. For more information visit TKCISafe Harbor StatementThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A ofthe Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Theseforward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management andsubject to several uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's currentplans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition.Specifically, the company's ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan andstrategy, sustain or increase gross margins, achieve profitability, and build shareholder valueare forward-looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect thecompany's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those describedin the forward-looking statements are found in the reports and other documents filed by thecompany with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes noobligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of thelatest information, future events, or otherwise.

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