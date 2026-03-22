Herb + Ōhm Brings Advanced Orthopedic Acupuncture to Chicago as Spring Demand for Dry Needling Surges

Downtown Chicago’s premier integrative medicine clinic offers a clinically superior alternative to standalone dry needling.

Simply releasing a muscle can provide temporary relief. Correcting the imbalance behind it — the underlying weakness, the nervous system guarding — is what creates lasting results.” — Dr. Amy Wolf, DACM, L.Ac., FABORM

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Chicago emerges from winter and residents return to the lakefront runs, cycling routes, and weekend training that define the city’s active seasons, one reality is becoming clear: the muscle tension, joint stiffness, and orthopedic pain that accumulated over months of cold-weather inactivity does not simply disappear. For many, it flares. Herb + Ōhm , the integrative medicine clinic located at 205 W. Randolph Street in the heart of downtown Chicago, is meeting that demand with a clinically advanced approach to orthopedic care — one that goes significantly further than dry needling alone.What many patients searching for dry needling in Chicago do not realize is that dry needling is a modern adaptation of orthopedic acupuncture — a specialized medical discipline within Traditional Chinese Medicine with thousands of years of documented use. At Herb + Ōhm, that distinction is not a technicality. It is the foundation of every treatment plan.Orthopedic Acupuncture: More Than a Trigger Point ReleaseStandalone dry needling targets isolated trigger points — tight bands of muscle fiber that contribute to pain and restricted movement. Orthopedic acupuncture at Herb + Ōhm includes those same techniques but addresses the full system behind the pain: muscle imbalance, fascial restriction, nervous system dysfunction, circulatory limitations, and inflammatory processes.“Simply releasing a muscle can provide temporary relief,” said Dr. Amy Wolf, DACM, L.Ac., FABORM, founder and clinical director of Herb + Ōhm. “Correcting the imbalance behind it — the compensation patterns, the underlying weakness, the nervous system guarding — is what creates lasting results. That’s the difference between reactive medicine and proactive healing.”Dr. Wolf holds a Doctorate in Acupuncture and Chinese Medicine and is a Fellow of the American Board of Oriental Reproductive Medicine (ABORM) — a credential reflecting advanced, peer-reviewed clinical training. Practitioners at Herb + Ōhm complete over 3,000 hours of medical education, including extensive anatomy, physiology, injury recovery, and needle technique. This level of training significantly exceeds what is required of physical therapists or chiropractors who offer dry needling.Conditions TreatedHerb + Ōhm’s orthopedic acupuncture program addresses a wide range of musculoskeletal conditions, including:• Neck pain and cervicogenic headaches• Shoulder impingement, rotator cuff tension, and frozen shoulder• Low back pain and SI joint dysfunction• IT band syndrome, hip tightness, and runner’s knee• Plantar fasciitis and Achilles tendon pain• Tennis elbow, golfer’s elbow, and TMJ dysfunction• Post-surgical adhesions and scar tissue restrictionAdvanced Healing Technologies That Accelerate RecoveryHerb + Ōhm combines orthopedic acupuncture with cutting-edge healing modalities to achieve outcomes that neither approach can deliver alone. Treatment plans are individualized and may incorporate Rapid Release Technology for deep muscular tension, Low-Level Light Laser Therapy for cellular repair and inflammation reduction, ATP Resonance BioTherapyfor enhanced tissue healing, Chinese Herbal Medicine for internal support and pain reduction between sessions, and cupping and gua sha for fascial release and circulation. Corrective exercise guidance addresses the underlying muscle imbalances that allow problems to recur.A Structured Path: Symptom Alleviation → Stabilization → MaintenanceEvery patient at Herb + Ōhm is guided through a clear, three-phase care model from day one — an ethical commitment the clinic considers part of its clinical responsibility.Phase 1 — Symptom Alleviation: Weekly sessions focused on releasing trigger points, reducing pain, restoring range of motion, and calming the nervous system’s pain-guarding response.Phase 2 — Stabilization: Correcting the underlying neuromuscular imbalance so the body holds its improvements. Session frequency reduces as stability is demonstrated.Phase 3 — Maintenance: Protecting long-term gains. Chronic and degenerative orthopedic conditions do not disappear when a treatment plan ends. Maintenance care prevents regression and preserves improved quality of life — protecting the patient’s investment in their health.“We don’t just treat symptoms — we give people their life back,” Dr. Wolf added. “From the very first session, patients understand the full trajectory: where they’re going, what each phase requires, and how we protect the progress they’ve worked hard to achieve. That’s continuity of care. That’s what separates us.”A Healing Environment That Is Part of the TreatmentHerb + Ōhm is a luxury, calming oasis in downtown Chicago, intentionally designed to support the parasympathetic nervous system — the state in which healing occurs. Private treatment rooms, infrared heat therapy, and a calm, unhurried environment ensure the body can shift out of stress and into recovery. At Herb + Ōhm, the environment is not incidental to treatment. It is part of it.Insurance and AccessHerb + Ōhm is in-network with Blue Cross Blue Shield for existing in-network patients. The clinic accepts HSA and FSA cards and provides superbills upon request for potential out-of-network reimbursement. Membership options are available to make ongoing maintenance care accessible.About Herb + ŌhmHerb + Ōhm is a luxury integrative medicine practice located at 205 W. Randolph Street, Suite 1800, Chicago, IL 60606. Led by Dr. Amy Wolf, DACM, L.Ac., FABORM, the clinic combines Traditional Chinese Medicine with advanced healing technologies to deliver structured, results-driven care across orthopedic pain, women’s hormonal health, fertility support, and whole-body wellness. The clinic’s three-phase care model — Symptom Alleviation, Stabilization, and Maintenance — ensures that every patient achieves not just relief, but lasting stability.

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