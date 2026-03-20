Ever use Veteran parking at Lowe’s? Thank Army Veteran Clarence Floyd

How one parking initiative transformed the nation

If you’ve ever used “Veteran parking” at Lowe’s, you’ve got Army Korean War Veteran James “Clarence” Floyd to thank.

In 2016, Floyd was instrumental in establishing 130 designated Veteran parking spaces throughout the city of Somerset, Ky.

“I visited every business in town that would accept me and asked them to put up a sign,” Floyd recalled.

Today, parking signs with the message “Thank you for your service” can be found in many parking lots and businesses across the city. His initiative gained broader recognition when Lowe’s home improvement stores adopted the idea across the country. To Floyd, even small changes can make a big difference in the lives of those who serve our nation.

A mission beyond the uniform

Floyd is a proud Korean War Veteran and a long-time resident of Somerset, where he has devoted his life to honoring and supporting his fellow Veterans.

He served six years in the Army after being drafted during the Korean War in 1953, where his unit rebuilt the demilitarized zone near the 38th parallel, which separated North and South Korea at that time. In recognition of his service, the South Korean government honored him with the “Ambassador of Peace” medal.

After returning to civilian life, Floyd wore many hats. He worked at Eagle Express Trucking for 31 years, served as a councilman in Pulaski County for 11 years, and was chaplain at the American Legion Post #38 in Somerset for 17 years, providing spiritual leadership, supporting Veterans during ceremonies and memorials, and building community ties. He was also active with the Honor Guard, where he organized approximately 1,600 funerals to honor fallen comrades and comfort grieving families.

Dedicated advocate and mentor

Through collaborations with VA, local funeral directors and the American Legion, Floyd became a dedicated advocate and mentor for Veterans, helping them to discover their earned VA benefits and services.

Over the years, Floyd has guided countless Veterans through the VA system, pushing for improvements to the services they received. His initiatives included arranging basketball goals for the physical therapy gym at the Somerset VA Clinic, providing updated Veterans benefits books, and setting up a coffee station, too.

“His duty did not stop on his discharge date; he has continued the mission every day,” said Deena Ricketts, supervisory medical support assistant at the Somerset VA Clinic.

Floyd’s advocacy even included visiting Veterans in hospitals, nursing homes and hospice care, ensuring they were remembered and appreciated for their service. He also arranged for burial flags to be donated to drape over the Veterans who had passed.

A remarkable legacy

Floyd’s dedication hasn’t gone unnoticed. In 2022, he was inducted into the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame, which honors Veterans who continue to serve their communities after military service. Upon receiving this recognition, he visited the nation’s capital and paid his respects at the Korean War Veterans Memorial.

“It was the experience of a lifetime,” he shared.

He has received several awards, including the Evangelism Legacy Award from his church, a Salute to Valor award from the Kentucky House of Representatives and even a “key to the city” from the Somerset mayor.

Now, at 93 years young, Floyd enjoys a well-deserved retirement with his wife of 68 years. He still participates in military honor funerals and flag retirement ceremonies whenever possible.

Patrick Sinclair, voluntary service officer at Lexington VA Health Care System, summed it up perfectly: “There is no finer Veteran in the State of Kentucky!”