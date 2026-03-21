NEWS RELEASE: STATE LAUNCHES HOTEL DISCOUNT PROGRAM FOR O‘AHU RESIDENTS DISPLACED DUE TO KONA LOW STORM
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE
KA ʻOIHANA PILI KAUA
HAWAI‘I EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY
KE‘ENA HO‘OMALU PŌULIA O HAWAI‘I
HAWAIʻI MARCH 2026 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER
STATE LAUNCHES HOTEL DISCOUNT PROGRAM FOR O‘AHU RESIDENTS DISPLACED DUE TO KONA LOW STORM
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
March 21, 2026
KONALOW2-JIC-2026-002
HONOLULU – Hawai‘i Governor Josh Green announced a hotel discount program for O‘ahu residents displaced due to the Kona Low 2 weather event.
“I want to extend my gratitude to the hotels that have offered discounted rates for our kamaʻāina that have been displaced due to the Kona Low storm. This will bring much-needed comfort to those that would like to stay at a hotel while they are impacted from the severe weather,” said Governor Green.
This initiative is a collaborative effort with hotel leadership and James Kunane Tokioka, director of the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT).
These are the participating hotels and phone numbers to call for rates and availability (discounted rates start at $99, plus applicable taxes):
|Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort
|808-949-4321
|Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort & Spa
|808-923-1234
|Moana Surfrider, a Westin Resort & Spa
|808-922-3111
|Outrigger Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel
|1-800-688-7444
|Outrigger Waikiki Paradise Hotel
|1-800-688-7444
|Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort
|1-800-688-7444
|Pagoda Hotel
|808-948-8320
|Park Shore Waikiki
|808-923-0411
|The Royal Hawaiian, A Luxury Collection Resort
|808-923-7311
|Sheraton Princess Kaiulani Waikiki Beach
|808-922-5811
|Sheraton Waikiki Beach Resort
|808-922-4422
|Twin Fin Hotel
|808-922-2511
|Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa
|808-922-6611
The list may be updated. For current information, please visit the dedicated March 2026 Kona Low webpage at ready.hawaii.gov.
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