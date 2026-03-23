Egypt Tour Boom: Memphis Tours Leads as History Lovers' Preferred Provider, Announces Expansion

Egypt's tourism sector breaks records in 2025, and Memphis Tours steps up with new packages, expert guides, and a wider range of experiences for 2026.

CAIRO, EGYPT, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Egypt has just closed its best tourism year on record. In 2025, the country welcomed nearly 19 million international visitors — a rise of 21 percent over the previous year and more than four times the global average growth rate of 5 percent. Flights to Egypt now arrive from 193 cities worldwide, and charter traffic alone rose by 32 percent. It is against this backdrop of an all time high demand that the tour companies of Egypt have declared that they are expanding to serve in 2026 through the services of Memphis Tours.The high development rate of Egypt is the result of decades of work in the development of airports, roads, and the heritage sites, and a global interest in ancient cultures. Memphis Tours, which has served travelers in Egypt for over two decades, now moves forward as the operator best placed to serve this demand. The company offers depth of knowledge, professional logistics, and local expertise that independent travel simply cannot match.What Drove Egypt's Tourism Surge in 2025Egypt's visitor growth was not driven by one factor alone. Archaeological sites and museums recorded 18.6 million foreign visitor entries in 2025 — a 33.5 percent increase from the previous year. The Grand Egyptian Museum adjacent to the Pyramids of Giza had its full opening at the end of 2025, and has become the largest museum in the world devoted to one civilization. Its collection of over 100,000 artifacts includes the complete Tutankhamun treasures, on public display together for the first time in history.European, North American, Asian and also Gulf travelers have all contributed to the surge. It is especially the cultural tourists who are more likely to remain longer and spend more in one visit. The Egyptian government has set a long-term target of 30 million annual visitors, and projections for 2026 point to a further 5 to 7 percent rise in arrivals. New Alamein City on the North Coast and expanded Red Sea resorts will add fresh options for travelers who want to combine history with leisure during a single trip.How Memphis Tours Serves the Modern Egypt TravelerMemphis Tours holds ISO 9001:2015 certification and has earned more than 10,000 five-star reviews on TripAdvisor and Google combined, with a consistent average score of 4.9 out of 5. Multiple TripAdvisor Certificates of Excellence confirm the standard that travelers have come to expect. The company's Egypt tours span classic cultural tours, Nile cruises, luxury escapes, family programs, honeymoon itineraries, and seasonal options such as Christmas in Egypt. Every trip is fully customizable so that each traveler can set the pace, depth, and focus that suits them best.Every tour has a certified Egyptologist guide who has expertise in sites, inscriptions, and stories that have made Egypt unique. Travelers also receive dedicated transport, on-ground trip managers in every city, and round-the-clock assistance throughout their journey. Nile tours are also taken out of Luxor or Aswan on a variety of different types of vessels, and a personalized trip on a Dahabiya sail boat provides a more personal and peaceful method to tour the river. A 25 percent deposit will confirm a reservation and the company will accept all major modes of payment and prices are clear and transparent.The 2026 growth introduces destinations that connect the Egyptian heritage sites to the red sea destinations like Hurghada and Marsa Alam. The child-friendly discovery options in family programs now include major landmark discovery activities and other photography tour routes have been designed according to the best light and accessibility. The expansion, which focuses on sustainability, is also central to the expansion and has programs that recycle financial gain among the local artisans and other programs that decrease the environmental impact of every trip.The Pyramids of Giza, Karnak and Luxor temples, valley of the kings, Abu Simbel, and Philae temple are some of the wonders that cannot be found anywhere in the globe. Memphis Tours makes them accessible through well-planned itineraries, expert local guidance, and logistics handled from start to finish. For travelers who want to experience ancient Egypt with clarity and confidence, the company's Egypt tour packages offer a straightforward path to one of the world's most remarkable destinations.About Memphis ToursMemphis Tours is among the most reliable tour operators in Egypt and has served international tourists for over 20 years. The company was established in Cairo, and expanded to be a full service operator, with offices in Luxor, Aswan and Hurghada. Its programs include covers in Egypt, Jordan and the Middle East as a whole, and they include cultural tours, Nile cruises, desert escapades, and beach holidays. Memphis Tours is characterized by high attention to quality, local experience and individual service. Each traveler, be it an individual traveler, family holiday, or a group tour receives an adventure that is designed keeping in mind his/her interests and aspirations.Website: www.memphistours.com

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