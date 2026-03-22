Me Thais Opens New Wellness Studio in Angel, Islington, Expanding Access to Authentic Thai Massage in London

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Me Thais is pleased to announce the opening of its new wellness studio in Angel, Islington, marking an expansion for the London-based business as it brings authentic Thai massage and personalized wellness services to clients in North London. Located at 36 Upper Street, close to Angel Station, the new studio is positioned to serve local residents, professionals, and visitors seeking therapeutic massage, relaxation support, and stress relief.The opening of Me Thais also reflects the next step in a broader wellness story. Me Thais was created as the sister branch of Opulence Thai Spa, located at 182 Drury Lane, London, WC2B 5PP. Opulence Thai Spa has built a strong reputation in Covent Garden and is currently ranked as the area’s top spa, supported by a 4.9 out of 5 rating from more than 1,460 Google reviews. Across platforms including Treatwell, Fresha, and Google, the wider group has received the trust of more than 6,700 clients.According to the company, Me Thais was launched for a practical and customer-focused reason: demand at Opulence Thai Spa often exceeds appointment availability. Rather than continuing to turn away loyal clients when the Covent Garden location is fully booked, the team created Me Thais to extend the same standard of care, professionalism, and client experience to a new location in Angel. The expansion is intended to give both returning and new clients greater access to the group’s established approach to Thai massage in London and wellness services.At its core, the opening of the studio reflects both a business milestone and a personal one for Sukcham, whose connection to Thai massage began in childhood in Thailand. Early exposure to massage through her mother helped shape her view of bodywork as an important form of care rather than simply a luxury service. That foundation later developed into formal training in traditional Thai healing arts and, ultimately, the launch of Me Thais in London.“Opening Me Thais in Angel is a meaningful step for me because it allows me to share authentic Thai wellness traditions with the local community in a way that feels personal, professional, and true to their roots,” says Arpaporn Sukcham, Founder and Lead Therapist of Me Thais. “Every client has different physical needs, so our goal is to provide thoughtful treatments that support both relaxation and lasting wellbeing.”Me Thais enters the Angel wellness market at a time when many consumers are seeking services that address both physical tension and mental fatigue. By emphasizing authentic techniques, customized pressure and stretching, and a setting designed around calm, professional care, the company is building its presence as a local provider focused on both immediate relief and long-term wellbeing.For clients already familiar with the wider spa group, the launch of Me Thais is designed to provide confidence as well as convenience, extending an established service standard into a new part of London. The studio is open daily and serves clients looking for a more individualized massage experience grounded in consistency, authenticity, and attentive care. For Me Thais, the new location represents more than a new address. It reflects a broader commitment to bringing traditional Thai wellness practices into a modern London setting while building a long-term presence in one of the city’s most active neighborhoods.For more information, please visit https://me-thais.co.uk/ About Me ThaisMe Thais is a massage and wellness studio based in Angel, Islington, London. Founded by Arpaporn Sukcham, the business specializes in authentic Thai massage and personalized wellness treatments designed to support stress relief, chronic pain management, relaxation, and overall wellbeing. Located at 36 Upper Street, the studio combines traditional Thai healing principles with a professional modern environment for clients across North London. Me Thais is also the sister branch of Opulence Thai Spa in Covent Garden, created to expand appointment availability and bring the group’s established service approach to a wider London audience.

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