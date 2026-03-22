Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra to Welcome NFL Draft Visitors via Holograms at Pittsburgh International Airport

A mockup showing a hologram of Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Assistant Concertmaster Dylan Naroff inside a Proto Hologram device to be installed at Pittsburgh International Airport this week. Dylan Naroff, Assistant Concertmaster of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, records a holographic performance at Joe Zeff Design studios in Downtown Pittsburgh. Dylan Naroff, Assistant Concertmaster of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, and Joe Zeff, president of Joe Zeff Design, pose following a recording session at Joe Zeff Design studios in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Around-the-clock performances presented using cutting-edge holograms intended to show hundreds of thousands of visitors there's more to Pittsburgh than football

A newly renovated airport. A world-class symphony. Together, they create a first impression you won’t forget. Welcome to the Pittsburgh you never saw coming.” — Joe Zeff, President, Joe Zeff Design

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Travelers arriving for next month’s NFL Draft expecting the roar of the crowd will be welcomed by something altogether different: life-size holograms of Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra musicians performing around the clock at Pittsburgh International Airport through April 30.Developed by Pittsburgh-based creative agency Joe Zeff Design, the installation underscores Pittsburgh’s evolution from a region known for football and steel into a fast-growing hub for technology and innovation. Three world-class Pittsburgh Symphony musicians each perform as holograms inside a nearly seven-foot-tall, 400-pound display in the Airside Center Core, accessible to both arriving and departing travelers.The installation officially launches at 11 a.m on Tuesday, March 24, with a live press event at the Airport featuring Assistant Concertmaster Dylan Naroff, the reveal of his and other holographic counterparts from the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, and prepared remarks from Airport and Symphony leadership."We’re thrilled to greet visitors to the Airport with the sound of the Pittsburgh Symphony in such an innovative way,” said Melia Tourangeau, President and CEO of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. “This installation blends art and technology to create a memorable welcome and invites travelers to experience the Orchestra live at Heinz Hall while they’re here. It’s also a powerful example of how the combination of culture and innovation defines Pittsburgh."The holograms create the illusion that each musician is performing live inside the device. Travelers can scan an on-screen QR code to purchase tickets to see the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra live at Heinz Hall, and are encouraged to share their experience using #PSOatPIT. Pittsburgh Symphony musicians Doug Rosenthal and Rhian Kenny are also featured as part of the holographic installation, playing the trombone and flute, respectively.The project is part of a broader effort to showcase Pittsburgh during one of the busiest travel periods in its history. As hundreds of thousands pass through Pittsburgh International Airport in April, the installation demonstrates the region’s culture, creativity, and cutting-edge technology.“Our hope is that people are making a fuss about Pittsburgh long after the NFL Draft,” said Joe Zeff, President of Joe Zeff Design. “A newly renovated airport. A world-class symphony. Together, they create a first impression you won’t forget. Welcome to the Pittsburgh you never saw coming.”About Joe Zeff DesignJoe Zeff Design is a Pittsburgh-based creative agency that creates interactive storytelling experiences for leading global brands. Its work spans executive briefing centers, interactive sales tools, and emerging formats like holograms. Around Pittsburgh, founder Joe Zeff’s smiling face appears on buses, billboards, and bus shelters with the message: the best stories start in Pittsburgh. www.joezeffdesign.com About the Pittsburgh Symphony OrchestraThe Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra is one of the world’s leading orchestras. Founded in 1896, the PSO performs a wide range of classical and contemporary repertoire at its home in Heinz Hall and on stages around the world. Under the leadership of Music Director Manfred Honeck, the Orchestra is committed to innovation, community engagement, and expanding access to the power of live music. www.pittsburghsymphony.org About Proto HologramProto Hologram is a leading provider of holographic communication technology, enabling lifelike, full-scale 3D experiences that appear as if a person is physically present. Used by global brands, entertainers, and organizations, Proto technology transforms how stories are told, making it possible to connect with audiences in entirely new ways. www.protohologram.com

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