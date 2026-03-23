Interrupted With an Assignment: Tahan Music Co. Invites Listeners to Share a Song, Save a Life

Tahan Music Co.

Nashville based label founder says the music was unexpected, with listeners encouraged to share the songs and help them reach the people they were written for.

Once we said yes, doors started opening that we couldn’t have opened ourselves,” — Joel Broughton

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nashville based label founded by Joel and Kristen Broughton says the music began as an unexpected assignment and is now streaming worldwide, with listeners encouraged to share the songs and help them reach the people they were written for.Most music labels begin with industry experience, connections, and a carefully built plan. Tahan Music Co. began very differently, with songs God gave Joel and Kristen Broughton and an assignment they never planned to take on.Joel and Kristen Broughton are the founders of Tahan Music Co., a Nashville based Christian Country Music label they created in response to what they believe God placed in their hands: songs and stories that needed to be brought to life and shared. According to the couple, making music professionally was not even on their radar. They say they were interrupted by what they describe as a series of miracles and events that eventually made it clear they were being asked to step into the music world and steward the songs they had been given.“We didn’t plan to start a music label,” said Kristen Broughton. “Making music wasn’t even on our radar. We were interrupted with this assignment through a series of miracles until we finally understood what we were being asked to do. We had songs, an assignment, and a yes.”“Once we said yes, doors started opening that we couldn’t have opened ourselves,” said Joel Broughton. “God ordered our steps from there and brought the right people around us at the right time to help bring these songs to life.”Even without prior music industry experience, the music did not come out amateur or underdeveloped. Along the way, Nashville’s top tier professionals partnered to help bring the project to life. The result is music that stands comfortably in the Nashville Country Music world while carrying the message and purpose of Christian Country Music, songs that are easy to listen to, memorable, family friendly, and layered with meaning.Tahan Music Co. says its goal was never to make niche music or music that only fits one lane, but to create songs that sound strong enough for Nashville while still carrying messages they believe God wants told to the world.“These songs aren’t cliché, they aren’t generic, and they’re certainly not boring,” the label said in a statement. “They’re easy to listen to, memorable, and family friendly, but layered with meaning. Some of the songs are a little sneaky. You’ll sing along before you realize how deep the message actually is. God doesn’t want people slipping through the cracks. The world is moving fast. Sin has been normalized in culture, and people are suffering from it- but Jesus is The Way to be set free from all the burdens they’ve been carrying for far too long. He came for the brokenhearted, the down trodden, the forgotten, the sick, the demonized, the outcasts, and offers abundant life. That life is still available and people need to know it.”The label describes its catalog as story driven music about real people, real life, redemption, forgiveness, family, purpose, and the value of every human life. The founders believe listeners will hear their own stories in the songs because the writing is highly relatable, often very specific, and emotionally honest.Joel and Kristen say they believe music has a unique ability to reach people in places where conversations sometimes cannot.“Music can go where conversations won’t,” said Joel Broughton. “A song can meet someone in their car, in their kitchen, late at night, in a hard season, or in a moment when they feel completely alone. Sometimes a song is the invitation.”Kristen added that many people carry shame, regret, and past mistakes into their future instead of leaving them in the past. She add Jesus is the boundary between past and future. He can make all things new.“A lot of people think their past disqualifies them from a good future,” said Kristen Broughton. “We want people to know that’s not true. There is forgiveness, there is restoration available. In Jeremiah 29:11 it is written that God knows the plans and thoughts he has for us- they’re all good- plans to prosper, protect, and for hopeful future. Sometimes a song is what helps someone believe that again.”At the center of Tahan Music Co.’s mission is the belief that people can be free, free from shame, free from past mistakes, free from lies about who they are and what their future holds. The founders say their music is meant to point people toward forgiveness, restoration, and new life through Jesus, often reaching people who may never walk into a church but will press play on a song.The founders say their goal has never just been to release the music, but to make sure the songs reach the people they were written for. That is why they are asking listeners to become part of the mission by helping the music travel.“If a song meant something to you, don’t keep it to yourself,” said Kristen Broughton. “ Share a song. Save a life . You never know who is on the other side of that share.”Stream the Music. Share a Song. Save a Life.Tahan Music Co.’s music is available on all major streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube, YouTube Music, and other streaming services worldwide. Listeners can search “Tahan Music Co.” or search individual song titles to find the music on their preferred platform.How to Share Tahan Music Co. Songs on Social MediaFor Instagram Reels, Facebook Reels, and TikTok:1. Open Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok and start creating a Reel or video.2. Tap Add Music.3. In the search bar, type “Tahan Music Co.” or type the specific song title.4. Select the song from the music library.5. Add the song to your video or photo.6. Post the Reel or video to share the music.For Instagram and Facebook Stories:1. Create a Story.2. Tap the Music sticker.3. Search “Tahan Music Co.” or the song name.4. Add the song to your Story and post.Other Ways to Share the Music:Add songs to your playlists on Spotify or Apple MusicSend a song link directly to a friend or family memberShare a streaming link on social mediaUse the music in videos and ReelsPlay the music in the car, at home, or with friends and family“One share can reach someone we could never reach ourselves,” said Joel Broughton. “That’s how music travels now. People share what matters to them. If a song meant something to you, share it.”Tahan Music Co.’s music is available now on all major streaming platforms worldwide.Stream the Music. Share a Song. Save a Life: https://www.TahanMusic.com About Tahan Music Co.Tahan Music Co. is a Nashville based Christian Country Music label founded by Joel and Kristen Broughton. The label was created in response to what the founders describe as an assignment from God to bring story driven songs to life and share them with the world. Tahan Music Co. collaborates with Nashville professionals to create music that is memorable, family friendly, and meaningful, with songs centered around real life, redemption, truth, forgiveness, and the value of every human life. The company’s mission is summarized in its message: Share a Song. Save a Life.

Tahan Music Company Share a Song Save a Life

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