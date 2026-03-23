Bowsy.ie and Pivotal Talent to Launch AI Career Assessment Platform for Irish School Leavers in April 2026

Bowsy.ie and Pivotal Talent career assessment platform for Irish school leavers

Students can now pre-register free for an AI-powered platform linking careers to all 1,589 CAO courses and apprenticeships in Ireland.

Too many students are left guessing about their future. This platform gives Irish school leavers access to meaningful insights so they can make more confident and informed decisions.” — John Brady

DUBLIN, COUNTY DUBLIN, IRELAND, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bowsy.ie , the Irish career and talent platform, has announced a new partnership with Pivotal Talent to launch an AI-powered Career-Fit assessment platform for Irish school leavers. Officially launching in April 2026, the platform is designed to help students identify careers, CAO courses, and apprenticeships in Ireland that match their strengths, interests, and future potential.Irish secondary school students can pre-register now for free to be among the first to access the platform when it launches. A modest fee will apply after launch.Developed specifically for Irish leaving certificate students, the new Career-Fit platform helps answer one of the most common questions students ask during their final years in school: what career suits me in Ireland? With 1,589 CAO courses and a growing range of apprenticeship pathways available, many students are required to make major decisions with limited personalised guidance.The platform from Bowsy.ie uses artificial intelligence, behavioural science, and real-world talent data to support more informed career decisions. The tool analyses individual strengths and behaviours, matches students to careers where they are most likely to thrive, and links them to relevant CAO courses, apprenticeships, and career pathways in Ireland.In addition to the assessment itself, the platform includes an interactive chatbot that allows students to ask follow-up questions and explore their personal report in greater depth, helping them better understand their results, career options, and education pathways.The assessment is powered by Pivotal Talent’s predictive analytics engine, built on 60 years of behavioural science, more than 6 million data points, and proven indicators of job performance and career success.The initial launch is focused exclusively on Irish school leavers, with broader expansion planned later in 2026.“At Bowsy.ie, our mission is to make career decisions smarter, fairer, and more data-driven,” said John Brady, CEO and Co-Founder of Bowsy.ie. “Too many students are left guessing about their future. This platform gives Irish school leavers access to meaningful insights that can help them make more confident and informed choices about careers, CAO options, and apprenticeships.”“Our goal is to help people move into roles where they can genuinely thrive,” said Dr. Juan Swartz, Artificial Intelligence Strategist at Pivotal Talent. “By combining science and AI, we can guide students towards careers that align with their real strengths from the outset.”Bowsy.ie is a Dublin-based career and talent platform that connects students with businesses through remote project work, graduate recruitment, and apprenticeship initiatives. Founded in 2020, Bowsy.ie uses AI and behavioural data to help students make better career choices while enabling employers to identify high-potential talent. The company has received national recognition for innovation, startup impact, and diversity.Pivotal Talent is a talent intelligence platform that uses behavioural science, predictive analytics, and AI to improve career guidance, hiring, and development.Students can pre-register now for free through Bowsy.ie to access the platform when it launches in April 2026.

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