Governor Mills Stands Up for Reproductive Rights Following Trump Administration’s Latest Assault

March 20, 2026

Governor Janet Mills today issued the following statement in response to a notification from the Trump Administration that it is conducting a “compliance review” of Maine’s mandate that health insurance plans provide coverage of abortion care:

“Donald Trump, empowered by Republicans in Washington, is pulling every lever of the Federal government to hurt women and undermine our fundamental rights, but let me be clear: Maine will not be intimidated nor will we back down from defending reproductive freedoms. This so-called ‘compliance review’ is nothing more than a facade aimed at restricting abortion access. I have fought tooth and nail to defend and expand reproductive rights in Maine, and I will stand in the way of this latest attack.”

Under Governor Mills’ leadership, Maine has significantly expanded access to reproductive health services. The Governor, in collaboration with the Legislature, signed into law legislation to:

Allow physician assistants and advanced practice registered nurses to perform abortions;

Require private and public insurance providers to cover abortion care;

Protect Maine health care providers from being targeted by other states ;

Remove financial barriers to abortion by prohibiting deductibles for abortion services;

Prevent municipalities from enacting any local ordinance that is in conflict with Maine's Reproductive Privacy Act;

Make clear that the decision about an abortion later in a pregnancy will be made by qualified medical professionals with their patients;

Expand access to emergency contraception;

And prevent protestors from blocking access to health clinics, among other measures.

Read the notification received by the Mills Administration – through the Bureau of Insurance (PDF).