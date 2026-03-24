Gravitas Wine Marketing Welcomes Fort Ross Vineyard to Its Portfolio

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gravitas Wine Marketing is proud to announce the addition of Fort Ross Vineyard to the Gravitas portfolio, bringing one of California’s most distinctive and historically significant West Sonoma Coast estates into its growing collection of world-class producers. The kickoff is scheduled for mid-April.Perched on steep coastal ridgelines above the Pacific Ocean, Fort Ross Vineyard is widely recognized for its extraordinary setting in the Fort Ross-Seaview AVA, where vineyards sit at elevations ranging from roughly 920 to 1,800 feet above sea level. The estate’s rugged terrain, diverse soils, ocean influence, and naturally low yields have made it one of the most compelling vineyard sites on the West Sonoma Coast. Fort Ross Vineyard farms just over fifty acres, with 33 small blocks shaped by varied exposures, slopes, and geologic complexity, producing wines of tension, nuance, and unmistakable site expression.Founded by Lester and Linda Schwartz, Fort Ross Vineyard was born from vision, persistence, and a willingness to farm where many believed quality viticulture would be too difficult. The Founders established the property in 1988 and, after years of experimentation with clones, rootstocks, and trellising, began planting the first vineyard blocks in 1994. Their pioneering work helped define the modern identity of the Fort Ross-Seaview area, and Lester and Linda also played a key role in the formation of the Fort Ross-Seaview AVA“Fort Ross Vineyard is exactly the kind of producer we are proud to represent,” said Aaron Campbell, Founder of Gravitas Wine Marketing. “This is a remarkable estate with an incredible sense of place. The history of Lester and Linda’s vision, the extreme coastal farming, and the resulting purity and character of the wines make Fort Ross Vineyard a deeply compelling addition to our portfolio. We are honored to help tell their story and expand their presence in the market.”Fort Ross Vineyard’s reputation has been built not only on its unique site, but on a sustained commitment to precision farming and thoughtful winemaking. Since joining the estate in 2009, Jeff Pisoni has worked closely with the Lester and Linda, with the team regularly walking the vineyard together and making block-by-block winegrower decisions that reflect the site’s complexity and coastal character. The estate is particularly acclaimed for Chardonnay and Pinot Noir that transparently express the vineyard’s cool-climate intensity and refinement.“Fort Ross Vineyard has always been about honoring this extraordinary place,” said Jeff Pisoni, Winemaker for Fort Ross Vineyard. “This extreme coastal environment is both challenging and inspiring, and every decision we make in the vineyard and winery is focused on capturing that energy, balance, and detail in the wines. We are excited to partner with Gravitas and to introduce more people to what makes this property so special.”“What Linda and I set out to build was never easy, but we believed from the beginning that this site could produce exceptional wines,” said Lester Schwartz, Co-founder of Fort Ross Vineyard. “We are proud of what Fort Ross Vineyard has become and pleased to partner with Gravitas Wine Marketing as we continue to share the uniqueness of this vineyard and the Fort Ross-Seaview story.”In addition to its estate wines, Fort Ross Vineyard has become known for its deep connection to the land, sustainable farming philosophy, and role as a standard-bearer for one of California’s most dramatic winegrowing regions. The property stands as a testament to what is possible when long-term vision, rigorous farming, and a profound respect for place come together.About Gravitas Wine MarketingGravitas Wine Marketing is a California-based fine wine sales and marketing company focused on representing distinctive, high-quality producers with authenticity, purpose, and long-term brand-building in mind.About Fort Ross VineyardFort Ross Vineyard is a pioneering West Sonoma Coast estate located near Jenner, California, in the Fort Ross-Seaview AVA. Founded by Lester and Linda Schwartz, the estate is known for its extreme coastal vineyard, sustainable farming, and site-driven wines that reflect the beauty, elevation, and maritime influence of this singular terroir.Trade & Media ContactGravitas Wine Marketing & SalesTrade Relations / Portfolio InquiriesEmail: marketing@gravitaswinemarketing.com Phone: 707-266-6242Website: www.gravitaswinemarketing.com Fort Ross VineyardPhone: 707-847-3460| Email: sales@fortrossvineyard.comWebsite: www.fortrossvineyard.com

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