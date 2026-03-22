Rev. Dr. Michael Bernard Beckwith Joins the Cast of ‘Pillars of Power: The Hidden Secret Behind Achieving Greatness’

Founder of Agape International Spiritual Center Joins Original Stars of The Secret in Landmark Documentary on Its 20th Anniversary

Rev. Dr. Michael Bernard Beckwith brings a depth of spiritual clarity and lived wisdom that belongs at the center of this conversation.” — Moe Rock

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Los Angeles Tribune Film Division announces that Rev. Dr. Michael Bernard Beckwith, founder and spiritual director of the Agape International Spiritual Center and one of the most recognized spiritual teachers of his generation, has joined the cast of Pillars of Power: The Hidden Secret Behind Achieving Greatness, a documentary set for global release in 2026.

Beckwith joins previously announced cast members Jack Canfield, Marie Diamond, Dr. Joe Vitale, Dr. John Demartini, and John Assaraf. On the 20th anniversary of The Secret, the cultural phenomenon that introduced the Law of Attraction to audiences worldwide, this marks the first time these original cast members have reunited in a single film.

An ordained minister, author, and originator of the Life Visioning Process, Beckwith has spent four decades guiding individuals and organizations toward lives rooted in purpose, inner freedom, and conscious evolution. Through Agape, founded in 1986 and now serving more than 10,000 local members with a global online community reaching 212 countries, Beckwith has built one of the most diverse and far-reaching spiritual communities in the world. Named by Oprah as the original “spiritual maverick,” Beckwith has addressed the United Nations General Assembly, presented the Gandhi King Award to Nelson Mandela, and served as international co-chair of the Gandhi King Season for Nonviolence, active in 900 cities across 67 countries.

“Rev. Dr. Michael Bernard Beckwith brings a depth of spiritual clarity and lived wisdom that belongs at the center of this conversation. Pillars of Power is not a film about theory. It is a film about what actually works, told by those who have proven it across lifetimes of service.” says Moe Rock, Grammy-nominated executive producer and co-director of Pillars of Power.

The documentary, executive produced and co-directed by Moe Rock and Dawna Campbell, examines five foundational pillars: Money, Relationships, Health, Mental Wellness, and Spirituality. Rather than celebrating external achievement alone, the film asks a deeper question: What does it mean to build greatness from the inside out? Drawing on cutting-edge neuroscience and timeless spiritual principles, Pillars of Power weaves the insights of its cast into a cohesive exploration of how ancient wisdom and modern science converge to reveal what truly creates lasting greatness.

“Rev. Dr. Beckwith has devoted his life to teaching people how to access the power within them. That is precisely what this film is about. Each pillar represents a dimension of power that most people never fully access. When you align all five -- your finances, your relationships, your physical vitality, your mental clarity, and your spiritual connection -- you stop chasing success and start embodying it. That is the shift this film is designed to catalyze,” adds Grammy-nominated Campbell, Executive Vice President of The Los Angeles Tribune and Director of its Film Division.

Beckwith’s contribution to the film centers on the Spirituality pillar, drawing from his Life Visioning Process, a four-stage practice used by individuals and organizations worldwide for accessing deeper levels of purpose and intuition.

“Many people today suffer from what I call an intention deficit disorder. They wake up and move through the day reacting to whatever appears on the to-do list instead of establishing a deeper intention for how they want to live. A powerful spiritual practice is to begin the day with intention. When you do that, life begins to bend toward that vision. When you don’t, the world begins to bend you.” -- Rev. Dr. Michael Bernard Beckwith

The author of multiple Nautilus Award-winning books including Life Visioning, Spiritual Liberation, and TranscenDance Expanded, Beckwith has appeared on Oprah’s Super Soul Sunday, The Oprah Winfrey Show, Larry King Live, Dr. Oz, Tavis Smiley, and in his own PBS Special, The Answer Is You. Beckwith is also a member of Oprah Winfrey’s inaugural SuperSoul 100.

About Rev. Dr. Michael Bernard Beckwith

Rev. Dr. Michael Bernard Beckwith is the founder and spiritual director of the Agape International Spiritual Center, a transdenominational congregation founded in 1986 and currently holding Sunday services at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, California. Agape serves more than 10,000 local members and reaches a global audience across 212 countries through its livestreamed services and events. Beckwith is the originator of the Life Visioning Process and the author of multiple Nautilus Award-winning books including Life Visioning, Spiritual Liberation, and TranscenDance Expanded. A sought-after speaker, Beckwith has addressed the United Nations General Assembly and presented the Gandhi King Award to Nelson Mandela. Named by Oprah as the original “spiritual maverick,” Beckwith is a member of Oprah’s inaugural SuperSoul 100 and has appeared across major media platforms worldwide. For more information, visit agapelive.com.

About Pillars of Power

Pillars of Power: The Hidden Secret Behind Achieving Greatness is a Los Angeles Tribune documentary featuring world-renowned experts Rev. Dr. Michael Bernard Beckwith, Jack Canfield, Dr. Joe Vitale, John Assaraf, Marie Diamond, Dr. John Demartini, and fellow thought leaders who reveal the hidden secrets behind achieving greatness across five pillars of life: Money, Relationships, Health, Mental Wellness, and Spirituality. The film illuminates paths to extraordinary success by fusing spiritual wisdom, leadership principles, and scientific insights to help viewers unlock their full potential and live a life of true abundance. For more information, visit www.thepillarsofpower.com.

Pillars of Power | Official Teaser 2026

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