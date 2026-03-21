Sober On Demand Expands Into Adolescent Mental Health, Intervention, and Full-Service Case Management

Sober on Demand Services

Sober On Demand expands into adolescent mental health, intervention, sober companions, and case management, offering discreet, personalized care beyond rehab

Our clients are not looking for one size fits all treatment. They want private, immediate, and highly personalized care that meets their child exactly where they are and that’s exactly what we deliver” — Dr. Cali Estes

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASETeen Mental Health Is in Crisis And Sober On Demand Is Changing the Way Families Fight BackLos Angeles, CA — March 21, 2026 — As adolescent mental health challenges reach critical levels across the United States, Sober On Demand, the premier concierge addiction recovery and mental health service founded by Dr. Cali Estes, announces the expansion of its adolescent services, delivering real time intervention, adolescent mental health treatment , sober companions, and full service case management directly into the environments where teens live, learn, and struggle.According to national health data, more than 40 percent of adolescents report persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness, while rates of teen anxiety, teen depression, and adolescent substance abuse continue to rise. Families are increasingly searching for adolescent mental health help, teen intervention programs , and private addiction treatment options that go beyond traditional rehab.Sober On Demand offers a non-traditional alternative to inpatient care by providing private, personalized support within the home, school, and daily life. This concierge mental health and addiction treatment model allows adolescents to receive help without being removed from their environment, creating faster stabilization and more sustainable outcomes.Real Time Intervention for Adolescent Mental Health and Behavioral ChallengesSober On Demand specializes in early intervention and crisis response for adolescents experiencing anxiety, depression, emotional dysregulation, substance use, and family conflict.Rather than relying on delayed or weekly treatment models, the program delivers real-time support, addressing issues as they arise and identifying the underlying emotional and psychological drivers of behavior. This approach positions Sober On Demand as a leader in adolescent intervention services and in-home mental health care.Mental Health First ApproachAt the core of the program is a mental health first philosophy, recognizing that many adolescent behaviors are rooted in unmanaged stress, trauma, and emotional overwhelm.By prioritizing mental health treatment for teens, Sober On Demand helps reduce reliance on unhealthy coping mechanisms and equips adolescents with tools to regulate emotions, improve decision-making, and build resilience.Sober Companions and Daily Life SupportA key component of the program is the use of sober companions and mental health companions who work one-on-one with adolescents in real-world settings.These highly trained professionals provide continuous support throughout the day, helping teens navigate triggers, regulate behavior, and maintain structure and accountability. Families searching for sober companion services , teen accountability support, and real-world addiction help benefit from this highly personalized approach.Unlike traditional therapy models, this program delivers support in real time, reinforcing positive habits and preventing escalation before it occurs.Family Support and Communication RestructuringSober On Demand works closely with families to rebuild communication, establish boundaries, and create a supportive home environment.By addressing family dynamics alongside adolescent behavior, the program ensures that progress is not only achieved but sustained, making it a comprehensive family intervention and adolescent mental health solution.Concierge Case Management and Customized CareEach client is supported by a dedicated case management team that coordinates every aspect of care, including clinical providers, academic planning, medical support, and lifestyle strategies.This concierge case management model ensures a seamless, fully customized experience for each family, eliminating gaps in care and delivering consistent results for those seeking private mental health care and addiction recovery services.A New Standard for Adolescent Behavioral Health“Sober On Demand was built to provide real solutions in real life,” said Dr. Cali Estes, Founder. “Teens do not live in treatment centers. They live at home, go to school, and face daily pressures. Our model meets them where they are and gives families immediate, effective support that actually works.”“Traditional treatment removes the teen from the problem. We go directly into the problem and solve it in real time,” Estes added. “This is the future of adolescent mental health and addiction treatment concierge, personalized, and embedded in everyday life.”About Sober On DemandSober On Demand is a global concierge addiction recovery and mental health service offering private, customized care for adolescents, families, executives, and high-profile individuals. Services include adolescent intervention, in-home detox, sober companions, mental health treatment, and case management, all tailored to the unique needs of each client.Media ContactDr. Cali EstesFounder, Sober On Demanddrcaliestes@soberondemand.com800 706 0318

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