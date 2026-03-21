XEN of OMEGA X Releases a Digital Single, “F KILLER”

Photo Credit: IPQ

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- XEN , member of the K-pop boy group OMEGA X, has released a new digital single, “ F KILLER .” XEN previously released his first solo single, “어디서부터 (From Where),” in November 2024, and he has been active as a songwriter and lyricist overall. He participated in OMEGA X’s tracks, including “CONTROL” from their first full-length album, Story Written in Music, as well as in “JUNK FOOD,” “HEY!,” and “ISLAND” from their third mini album, iykyk. Through his new digital single, XEN hopes to demonstrate more of his vocal color, musical ability, and presence as a solo artist to his fans and all listeners.“I’m very happy to be able to share my song again after the first single, ‘어디서부터 (From Where).’ This time, I’m especially excited to present a performance along with the single release. Please give lots of love and support for the new single, ‘F KILLER.’” - XEN“F KILLER” is an R&B and soul genre track that blends XEN’s vocal tone and a realistic message inspired by the Thinking (T) tendency from Myers-Briggs Type Indicator, or MBTI. The track defines the process of choosing one’s honest answer rather than meaningless empathy or commonly expected reactions, while expressing the fatigue from relationships with others in a sensible narrative to stimulate the listeners’ interest.XEN, along with his bandmates in OMEGA X, recently wrapped up their first European tour and connected with fans in Paris, Frankfurt, Berlin, Warsaw, Vienna (OFF STAGE Event only), Budapest, Helsinki, and Milan. Shortly after the release of “F KILLER,” XEN held a “Release Memorial” event in Seoul to celebrate the single’s release with his fans.ABOUT XENXEN [legal name Lee Jinwoo (이진우)] is a South Korean vocalist and dancer of K-pop group OMEGA X. He debuted first as a member of 1TEAM in 2019, and joined OMEGA X for their debut in June 2021. Since his debut with OMEGA X, he has gone on to release multiple singles and albums with the group, along with pursuing releasing his own solo music and participating in various OST as a vocalist for the drama A Shoulder To Cry On (“You, Again”), and variety shows Love After Divorce 4 (“Come In Closer”) and Love Naggers (“어디쯤 가고 있나요 (Did You Arrive)”).ABOUT OMEGA XOMEGA X is an 11-member K-pop group under IPQ. The members include Jaehan, Hwichan, Sebin, Hangyeom, Taedong, Xen, Jehyun, Kevin, Junghoon, Hyuk and Yechan. Omega (Ω), the last letter of the Greek alphabet, symbolizes the end, while the letter X denotes the unknown with infinite possibilities. Combined, OMEGA X suggests their determination to become the last boss of K-pop, symbolizing constant change and growth.All of the members of OMEGA X have previously appeared on reality TV audition programs or debuted with other K-pop acts, which made OMEGA X their second chance in the K-pop industry. All of the OMEGA X members have their own special stories, and through those stories, they hope that fans can relate and resonate with each member’s personality and music.

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