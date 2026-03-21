Nottingham Forest overcomes deficit, officiating, to advance to first European quarterfinal in 30 years

Within the opening seven minutes, Osorio caught Nikola Milenkovic high, appearing to kick the defender in the face in a challenge that went unpunished.

Nottingham Forest are capable of overcoming more than just elite opposition. They can endure chaos, adversity, and controversy, and still find a way to win.

Forest will face FC Porto in April, fellow multiple-time European champions. It’s a challenge they approach with confidence, having already secured a 2-0 victory over Porto in October.” — Sean Miller

RICHBORO, PA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- It was a night defined as much by controversy as it was by courage, as Nottingham Forest overcame a series of glaring refereeing decisions, and a one-goal first leg deficit, to defeat FC Midtjylland and advance to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa League From the opening minutes, Forest found themselves battling more than just their Danish opponents.Inside the first four minutes, a promising attacking move involving Lucca was halted when a ball that appeared to strike a defender’s shoulder was judged as handball, killing the momentum of a dangerous forward push. It was an early sign of what would become a frustrating pattern.The physicality escalated quickly: and questionably.Within the opening seven minutes, Osorio caught Nikola Milenkovic high, appearing to kick the defender in the face in a challenge that went unpunished.Astonishingly, just six minutes later, Milenkovic was on the receiving end again, this time from Brumado, in another high boot that also escaped sanction. Two incidents, both dangerous in nature, neither resulting in even a booking.Forest’s frustration continued to mount. Pedro Brava was allowed to halt another attacking move without consequence, while a clear foul on Anderson was similarly ignored, leaving players gesturing in disbelief at the lack of intervention.Despite it all, Forest refused to lose their composure.They battled through the inconsistency, matching Midtjylland’s intensity while continuing to push forward. Their resilience kept them in the contest, but the defining moment of controversy came in the dying seconds of extra time.With the match hanging in the balance, Neco Williams was brought down in the box, a challenge that, on another night, almost certainly results in a penalty. Instead, play was waved on. No whistle, no review, no opportunity for Forest to win the match before penalties.It was a decision that could have broken lesser teams.Instead, it galvanized Forest.Stepping up in the shootout, they showed remarkable composure, converting all three chances from the spot and ultimately sealing a hard-fought victory when Midtjylland missed all three of their penalties.It was not just a win: it was a statement of resilience.The reward is historic. For the first time in 30 years, Nottingham Forest are through to a European quarterfinal, evoking memories of their 1996 UEFA Cup run, when they faced Bayern Munich at the same stage.Now, another heavyweight awaits. Forest will face FC Porto in April, fellow multiple-time European champions. It’s a challenge they can approach with confidence, having already secured a 2-0 victory over Porto during the group stage in October.If this dramatic, contentious night proved anything, it’s that Nottingham Forest are capable of overcoming more than just elite opposition. They can endure chaos, adversity, and controversy, and still find a way to win.To read more about Nottingham Forest and the UEFA Europa League, head to Sports Talk Florida , Sports Talk United, and the Sports Talk Media Network of sites nationwide.

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