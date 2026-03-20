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Vallejo Man Sentenced to 24 Years, 4 Months in Prison for Sexually Exploiting a Minor

John Robert Remlinger, 43, of Vallejo, was sentenced today to 24 years and four months in prison for sexual exploitation of a minor

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Vallejo Man Sentenced to 24 Years, 4 Months in Prison for Sexually Exploiting a Minor

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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