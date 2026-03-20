The fifth defendant in Teton County cocaine trafficking ring sentenced

A three-year investigation into cocaine trafficking in Teton and surrounding counties concluded with the final defendant being sentenced. U.S. Attorney Darin Smith along with Dave Olesky, Special Agent in Charge with the DEA and Ronnie Jones, Director of the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation speak at a press conference.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.