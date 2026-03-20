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The fifth defendant in Teton County cocaine trafficking ring sentenced

A three-year investigation into cocaine trafficking in Teton and surrounding counties concluded with the final defendant being sentenced. U.S. Attorney Darin Smith along with Dave Olesky, Special Agent in Charge with the DEA and Ronnie Jones, Director of the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation speak at a press conference. 

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The fifth defendant in Teton County cocaine trafficking ring sentenced

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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