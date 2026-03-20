Former Hudson County Parks Department Director and Vendor Admit to Participating in a Bribe and Kickback Scheme; Second Former Hudson County Parks Department Director Charged

Former Hudson County Parks Department Director Thomas A. DeLeo (“DeLeo”) and business owner William A. Murray each pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit honest services fraud.

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