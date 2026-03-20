Norfolk cocaine dealer sentenced for drug trafficking and firearm charges

Dyron Eugene Holloway, 36, of Norfolk, was sentenced today to seven years in prison for distribution of cocaine and using a firearm in a drug trafficking crime.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.