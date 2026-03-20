Bulgarian arms trafficker extradited from Spain faces charges in U.S. federal court

Bulgarian national Peter Dimitrov Mirchev and Kenyan national Elisha Odhiambo Asumo appeared in federal court following their extraditions from Spain and Morocco to face charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and conspiracy to possess firearms, including machineguns and destructive devices, in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

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