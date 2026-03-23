SC Coastal Pools Launches New Website With Online Quoting for Charleston Tri-County Pool Owners

Jessica Venezia - Owner of SC Coastal Pools Ryan Venezia - Manager of SC Coastal Pools SC Coastal Pools Logo

CPO-certified pool service company rolls out redesigned platform serving 16 cities across Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties

Pool owners in the Lowcountry deal with year-round maintenance demands that most of the country never thinks about ...” — Jessica Venezia, Owner, SC Coastal Pools

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SC Coastal Pools , a CPO-certified pool maintenance, repair, and inspection company serving the Charleston tri-county area, has launched a redesigned website at sccoastalpools.com featuring online quote requests, service-specific pricing transparency, and city-level service pages for all 16 communities in its coverage area. The new platform replaces a dated WordPress site that had served the company since its founding in 2017. Owner Jessica Venezia led the rebuild to give Lowcountry pool owners faster access to service information and scheduling.SC Coastal Pools has operated in the Charleston area since December 14, 2017, when Jessica Venezia launched the company to fill a gap in reliable, certified pool care for residential and commercial properties. The company holds a 5.0-star rating across 58 Google reviews and maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.“Pool owners in the Lowcountry deal with year-round maintenance demands that most of the country never thinks about — salt air corroding equipment, subtropical humidity feeding algae, and a pool season that never really ends,” said Jessica Venezia, Owner of SC Coastal Pools. “The new site gives our customers a straight path to pricing, scheduling, and the specific service they need without calling around.”The redesigned sccoastalpools.com includes dedicated service pages for pool maintenance, pool repair, and pool inspections across all five primary service cities: Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Summerville, Kiawah Island, and Johns Island. Each page provides localized pricing, neighborhood-level service area maps, and FAQ sections specific to that community’s pool ownership challenges.The online quote form captures service type, pool specifications, and scheduling preferences, allowing SC Coastal Pools to return estimates without requiring an on-site visit for standard maintenance requests. The site also features a 23-article pool care blog and a 25-term pool terminology lexicon, both tailored to Charleston’s subtropical climate conditions.“Every neighborhood in the tri-county has different pool challenges — Kiawah Island deals with salt exposure that eats through equipment, Summerville has heavy tree canopy dropping debris year-round, and downtown Charleston properties are running 40-year-old plaster pools that need a different maintenance approach,” said Ryan Venezia, who manages daily operations for SC Coastal Pools. “We built the new site so homeowners can find exactly what applies to their area instead of getting a generic sales pitch.”SC Coastal Pools provides weekly and bi-weekly pool maintenance as low as $129 per month for standard residential pools, equipment repair and diagnostics, pre-purchase pool inspections, spa and hot tub servicing, and green pool recovery. All technicians hold Certified Pool Operator (CPO) credentials issued by the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance, the pool industry’s national trade association. Charleston’s coastal Lowcountry environment — salt air, subtropical humidity, and a pool season that runs twelve months — demands that level of certification year-round. The company serves residential pools, commercial properties, and HOA communities across Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties.The 16-city service area includes Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Summerville, Kiawah Island, Johns Island, Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island, Folly Beach, James Island, West Ashley, North Charleston, Goose Creek, Hanahan, Daniel Island, Ladson, and Moncks Corner.About SC Coastal PoolsSC Coastal Pools is a CPO-certified pool maintenance, repair, and inspection company serving 16 cities across the Charleston, South Carolina tri-county area. Founded by Jessica Venezia on December 14, 2017, the company provides weekly and bi-weekly pool maintenance, equipment repair and diagnostics, pre-purchase pool inspections, spa and hot tub servicing, and green pool recovery for residential and commercial properties. SC Coastal Pools holds a 5.0-star Google rating from 58 reviews, an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, and employs Certified Pool Operator (CPO) technicians credentialed through the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance. The company is licensed and insured, and serves Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties from its office at 1000 Johnnie Dodds Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464.

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