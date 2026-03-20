Man Indicted and Arrested for Kidnapping and Carjacking of a U.S. Postal Service Letter Carrier

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – On March 19, 2026, a federal grand jury in the District of Puerto Rico returned a four-count indictment charging a Guaynabo man with kidnapping and carjacking a United States Postal Service letter carrier.

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