The Arctic This Week Take Five: Week of 16 March, 2026

Canadian and Nordic Leaders Meet for Summit on Security and Cooperation

As reported by CBC News on March 15, the leaders of Canada and the five Nordic countries met in Oslo to discuss defense and international cooperation, including the need to enhance Arctic security and promote local communities in the North. The prime ministers reaffirmed their support for Greenland, their respect for sovereignty and international law, and that the six nations share many common values and interests. In a joint statement following the summit, the countries agreed to deepen cooperation in the areas of defense, security, resilience, and green economic growth. (CBC News)

Take 1: The strengthened partnership between Canada and the five Nordic countries marks a pivotal moment in Arctic relations, reflecting a fundamental shift in the geopolitical landscape of the Arctic. Although tensions have been increasing for some time due to Russian activities in the High North, recent actions by the US—particularly regarding Greenland—have not only diminished the country’s credibility as a reliable Arctic ally, but have also shown that the US itself is a driver of instability in the region. Thus, it is logical that the six other Arctic states have decided to come together to take a more active role in promoting security and stability in the region. The Nordic-Canadian summit is a strong display of unity, but it is also backed by an array of bilateral and regional agreements that have deepened cooperation among these nations for some time. For example, Canada signed an agreement on military and coast guard cooperation with Norway in 2023, launched a strategic partnership with Sweden in 2025, and agreed on a defense cooperation memorandum of understanding with the Kingdom of Denmark in 2026. Meanwhile, the Nordic countries have steadily bolstered their defense cooperation through a variety of instruments. Together, this bloc is a considerable and responsible Arctic power. However, whether they can project their values and vision for the region amidst heightened great power competition remains to be seen. (Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Government of Canada, Government of Norway, Government Offices of Sweden, The Barents Observer)

Oil and Gas Leasing Sale in Alaskan Reserve Sets New Record

As reported by Alaska Public Media on March 18, the auction for drilling rights in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska (NPR-A) drew strong interest from the oil and gas industry and set a new record, totaling 430 bids. The winning bids amounted to nearly $164 million, with half of the proceeds going to the state of Alaska. Bids were placed on more than 1.3 million acres by eleven companies during the lease sale, with some tracts receiving multiple bids. (Alaska Public Media)

Take 2: The oil and gas lease sale for tracts in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska is the latest step by the Trump administration to promote energy development in the Arctic, a move that carries unprecedented risks for the area.Spanning nearly 23 million acres in northern Alaska, the NPR-A originally served as an emergency oil supply until it was designated for development in the 1970s. In 2024, the Biden administration formalized protections for large portions of the reserve; however, these were later revoked by the Trump administration and Congress. Although the US government has long viewed the reserve as a source of energy, the NPR-A has also become a sanctuary for many of the Arctic’s unique wildlife, serving as a vital habitat for caribou, migratory birds, and polar bears. Oil and gas drilling, along with its associated infrastructure like pipelines, roads, and airfields, can degrade the landscape and cause serious harm to these native species. Extractive activities increase the risk of contamination and pollution from leaks, generate large amounts of noise and light, and disrupt migration routes and other natural processes. Therefore, the strong interest from the administration and industry to develop the NPR-A is a serious threat to the region’s ecosystem. With this sale only being the first of five mandated by Congress, the NPR-A will continue to be a key area to monitor. (Bureau of Land Management, Harvard Law School, The Conversation, World Wildlife Fund)

Whaling Leaves Lasting Damage to the Genetic Diversity of Bowheads

As reported by Earth.com on March 18, a new study published in the journal Cell has found that centuries of whaling and human activity have caused a lasting impact on the genetic diversity of bowhead whales in the Arctic. Using fossils of bowhead whales from the Canadian Arctic and Svalbard Archipelago, the researchers created an 11,000-year timeline, revealing that bowhead whale populations were resilient to major environmental changes but rapidly declined after commercial whaling began. Simulations also showed that genetic diversity will continue to decline for generations and can result in permanent damage, even if the whale population recovers. (Earth.com)

Take 3: The findings from this new study are deeply troubling. They not only establish that commercial whaling was the sole event to reduce the species’ population, but also that the genetic harm to bowhead whales from this human activity may be permanent. According to NOAA, the number of bowheads in the world before exploitation is estimated at a minimum of 50,000. However, commercial whaling from the early 1800s to the 1920s drove global abundance down to less than 3,000. Although bowhead whale numbers have made considerable recoveries, some populations that were more heavily exploited remain at dangerously low population levels, with only a few hundred individuals. This loss in population vastly reduces the gene pool and thus, genetic diversity. Genetic diversity is the biological variation that occurs naturally within species. It is this variation that enables species to adapt to environmental changes, making it essential for their long-term survival. Although population recovery is critical to restoring genetic diversity, the new research also indicates the adaptive capacity of bowheads may never return to pre-whaling levels. Therefore, this study serves as a warning that should compel stronger conservation efforts in the Arctic. With numerous species in the region facing declining populations, measures must be taken to prevent further loss and preserve their long-term resilience, especially as the Arctic environment continues to rapidly change. (International Union for the Conservation of Nature, NOAA, University of Gothenburg)

Canada Announces Major Investment in Arctic Infrastructure

As reported by Nunatsiaq News on March 13, Prime Minister Carney of Canada announced that the federal government will invest $35 billion CAD to strengthen defense and infrastructure in the Canadian Arctic. The initiative includes funding to develop and upgrade military bases across the region, as well as several smaller operational support hubs for rapid response. The prime minister also stated that funds would be allocated to several major road and port projects to address infrastructure and connectivity gaps. (Nunatsiaq News)

Take 4: The $35 billion earmark announced by the Canadian prime minister is a significant investment in the development of the Canadian north. With geopolitical tensions in the Arctic rising and the US recently issuing threats to Canada and Greenland, the new spending signals that the Canadian government is keen to project its sovereignty in the region, putting the focus on defense and economic security. Given the vastness of the Canadian Arctic, the development of new military bases and operational support hubs in key locations throughout the region strengthens the capacity of the Canadian Armed Forces to respond to emerging threats and maintain a visible presence in the High North. Additionally, the investments in road and port infrastructure would bring key connectivity improvements, not only providing new links to commercial sites but also enabling vital year-round access to some communities for the first time. However, as the government announces this new spending, it is also considering cuts to various departments—including Environment and Climate Change Canada—that conduct critical work and make important contributions to the region’s wildlife and people. Thus, although the new funding advances major projects for defense and economic development in the Canadian north, it should not detract from other essential Arctic priorities, like addressing environmental changes in the region, supporting Arctic science, and promoting the well-being of local communities. (High North News, The Conversation, The Guardian)

New Study to Monitor Impacts of Arctic Tourism from Space

As reported by High North News on March 18, the Lofoten-based research company SALT is seeking to use satellite imagery to map and monitor the environmental impact of tourism in northern Norway. The feasibility study, which is funded by theEuropean Space Agency, aims to use Earth observation data to document the degradation of trail paths across large geographical areas. The testing will primarily focus on Lofoten, but the technique could be applied to other locations. The researchers hope to develop a tool to provide early detection of damage and reduce the risks to nature. (High North News)

Take 5: The new project by SALT draws attention to the growing environmental risks from nature-based tourism in the Arctic. Over the last few years, destinations in the High North—especially in the European Arctic—have repeatedly set new records for tourism. For example, passenger traffic at Tromsø Airport reached 626,000 in January and February of 2026, a 25% increase on the previous year. Although tourism provides economic opportunities and supports businesses, the high volume of visitors can have serious consequences for the region, particularly given the rapid rate of increase and the sensitivity of the Arctic environment. For instance, the large influx of tourists has raised demand for Arctic cruises and other maritime activities, which can intensify underwater noise, increase marine litter and plastics pollution, and place additional pressure on marine animals. Meanwhile, camping or hiking outside of designated areas can damage plants and degrade soil, making it difficult for native flora to recover. These impacts further threaten the Arctic’s biodiversity, which is already under strain from climate change and invasive species. Therefore, tourism has the potential to disturb the region’s people, wildlife, and vegetation. As social media amplifies the visibility and allure of Arctic destinations, interest in the region will likely continue to grow. Therefore, research, like the SALT study, is important to equip northern communities with the knowledge and tools to better prepare for tourism. (Arctic Council, Forbes, JSTOR, SALT, The Barents Observer)