Cheer Athletics Telford earns standing ovation on Britain’s Got Talent with standout Dance Athletics Pom team performance.

Their performance marks a huge moment for Pom dance and performance cheer across the UK.” — Rachael Smart

TELFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, March 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cheer Athletics is proud to share that its Telford location was recently featured on Britain’s Got Talent, following a standout performance by Cheer Athletics Telford’s Dance Athletics Open Pom team, which received a standing ovation from both the judges and a live theatre audience.Athletes Rosie Swinnerton and Marvinder Kang were first approached by the programme in summer 2025, shortly after their success at the World Games in China. Following a series of interviews and planning discussions, producers invited the wider Dance Athletics Open Pom team to take part, recognising the strength of the group as a performance act.Working closely with the production team, Rosie, Marv, and their teammates developed a concept that began as a duo routine before building into a full team reveal. With only two full team practices to choreograph and prepare the performance, the athletes travelled from their Telford training base to the Winter Gardens in Blackpool to audition.After a technical rehearsal and a full day of filming, the team took to the stage on Friday 3 October in front of judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and KSI. The performance opened with Rosie and Marv before 14 additional teammates joined them on stage, delivering a high-energy routine defined by precision, athleticism and strong visual impact.The reaction from both the audience and judging panel was immediate, with all four judges rising to their feet at the end of the performance. Alesha Dixon commented on the group’s exceptional timing and stage presence, while the panel noted the impact of seeing this style of cheer and dance represented on such a major platform.To preserve the impact of the routine, the full team reveal was kept confidential until the moment it happened on stage, with Rosie and Marv working closely with production throughout the day on interviews and backstage preparation. Coaches Rachael Smart, Emily Overton and Laura Harris, who choreographed and prepared the team, watched from the audience, describing the experience as a significant and memorable moment for both athletes and staff.The team featured in the performance included Rosie Swinnerton, Marvinder Kang, Alexis Foster, Chloe Dawes, Teigan Paterson, Harriet Brewer, Joe Picter, Amelia Clifford, Amelia Davies, Laura Fazey, Isabelle Bain, Olivia Turner, Nerys Reece, Rhian Taylor, Georgia Taylor, Emily Moss and Taylor Davies.Rachael Smart, Owner of Cheer Athletics Telford, said: “Their performance marks a huge moment for Pom dance and performance cheer across the UK. To see this style—so often misunderstood—recognised and celebrated on such a massive platform is truly inspiring. Dance Athletics didn’t just perform, they showcased the athleticism, precision and artistry that define our sport, while highlighting the dedication and hard work required at every level.This is more than just one performance—it represents a breakthrough moment for the wider community and a reminder that our sport deserves to be seen, respected and celebrated.Rosie and Marv are true trailblazers in our industry. Taking to the stage at Britain’s Got Talent just months after making history at the World Games in China, where performance cheer was recognised at an Olympic-affiliated event for the first time, is something we are incredibly proud of.”Founded in Plano, Texas, Cheer Athletics is a globally recognised leader in cheerleading and performance training, and the parent organisation behind its Cheer, Dance and Stunt programmes, including its specialist dance brand, Dance Athletics. With locations across the United States and internationally, Cheer Athletics is committed to developing athletes through high-quality coaching, structured training and a culture of excellence, with Cheer Athletics Telford playing a key role in growing the sport across the UK.

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