Paradise Medspa Highlights Innovative Non-Surgical Solution for Skin Laxity with Ellacor

Ellacor Treatment Dr. Rebecca Weiss: Owner of Paradise Medspa

Paradise Medspa, led by Dr. Rebecca Weiss, is bringing attention to a breakthrough, non-surgical treatment for skin laxity with the introduction of Ellacor.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paradise Medspa, led by Medical Director Dr. Rebecca Weiss, is bringing attention to a breakthrough, non-surgical treatment for skin laxity in Phoenix with the introduction of Ellacor . In a newly published interview, Dr. Weiss shares insights into how this advanced technology is transforming the way patients address sagging skin in the lower face and neck without the need for surgery.Skin laxity remains one of the most common aesthetic concerns, particularly as patients seek effective alternatives to traditional facelifts. While surgical procedures have long been considered the gold standard, many individuals are now prioritizing treatments that offer visible results with less downtime and no scarring.Ellacor represents a new category of treatment by utilizing micro-coring technology to remove small portions of excess skin. According to Dr. Weiss, the procedure is both precise and customizable. “Typically, I remove about 7% of the skin in the treatment area, most often the lower face,” said Dr. Weiss. “This helps reduce excess skin and improve overall laxity.”Unlike a traditional facelift, which may involve removing upwards of 20% of the skin, Ellacor allows for a gradual and controlled approach. Dr. Weiss often recommends two sessions, resulting in a cumulative removal of approximately 14% of excess skin. One of the most compelling advantages of Ellacor is its healing profile. The treatment creates tiny micro-cores in the skin that close rapidly, leaving no visible scars, a key differentiator from surgical procedures.“The micro-cores close up very fast and without scarring,” Dr. Weiss noted. “Unlike a facelift, you won’t have visible scars, especially around the ears, which is a common concern with surgery.”Patient response has been overwhelmingly positive, particularly among those seeking noticeable improvement without undergoing invasive procedures.“Patients are extremely happy,” said Dr. Weiss. “It’s been very well received, especially by those who want results without surgery.” Ellacor is especially well-suited for individuals experiencing mild to moderate skin laxity, including concerns such as jowls and sagging in the lower face and neck.“If you’re looking for an alternative to surgery to address jowls or skin laxity, Ellacor is definitely something to consider,” Dr. Weiss said. As demand grows for non-surgical aesthetic solutions, Ellacor is quickly emerging as a powerful option that bridges the gap between minimally invasive treatments and traditional facelifts.To read the full blog post or learn more about Ellacor, visit Paradise Medspa’s website or schedule a consultation.About Paradise MedspaParadise Medspa is a leading medical spa based in Phoenix, Arizona offering advanced, physician-led treatments designed to help patients achieve natural-looking rejuvenation. Under the leadership of Dr. Weiss, the practice specializes in innovative, non-surgical solutions tailored to individual patient needs.Contact:Phone: (602) 266-8144Website: paradisemedspa.com

Dr. Weiss Discusses Very Effective New Skin Laxity Treatment Ellacor

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