President Cyril Ramaphosa: Launch of Human Rights Day Legacy Project at Re Tlameng Special Needs School

Programme Director,

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr Gayton McKenzie,

Ministers and Deputy Ministers,

Social partners,

Educators and parents,

Learners,

Guests,



Good Morning.



It is wonderful to be here with our young citizens from Re Tlameng School.



I am so proud of you all.



It is not easy to be a young person finding your way in the world.



And yet you have not let your challenges hold you back.



You are pursuing your education with determination so that you can someday fulfil your dreams.



I want to salute our parents and the dedicated educators at the school.



These young people rely on you and you continue to make a big difference in their lives with your patience, your kindness and your support.



You are an inspiration to other parents and families in our communities who have children with special needs.



Many of these families are struggling and don’t know who to approach for help.



Many young people with special needs face stigma and discrimination.



That is why I am glad we have our friends from the media here, to publicise the good work being done here and to let struggling families know they are not alone.



This year we celebrate 30 years since our democratic Constitution was signed into law by President Nelson Mandela.



The Constitution commits all of us to work together for a shared future that upholds the rights and dignity of every South African.



This school is a testament to that enduring commitment.



For 33 years, Re Tlameng Special Needs School has been serving and supporting visual and hearing-impaired learners to receive a dignified, quality education.



President Mandela said that there can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children.



Madiba recognised, as we do now, that equipping our young people for their future calls for partnerships between government, business, labour and civil society.



In this regard, I would like to thank all the partners who continue to support the school’s work.



This support has made the impressive upgrades that we have seen today possible, including a multi-purpose combi court and upgrades to the library and computer laboratory.



We welcome the donation of books in English and Setswana and laptops to support digital learning.



We call on those who have made these contributions to remain involved with the school and to continue to help where needed.



This initiative is a powerful demonstration of what it means to translate constitutional values into real change in the lives of people.



The Bill of Rights protects the rights of children.



The Constitution obliges the state to ensure there is access to education by providing adequate infrastructure and trained teachers.



However, we still have far to go to ensure access to education for children with special needs.



According to Statistics South Africa, between 500,000 and 900,000 children with special needs remain out of formal education.



There are not enough facilities to meet the need. This goes beyond physical infrastructure to include the support services needed for learning and development.



That is why partnerships are so vital. When government, the private sector and public institutions work together, we are able to unlock resources, innovation and solutions that no single entity can achieve alone.



This school is a beacon of hope for the community, for the province and for the country.



It is an example of what is possible with the support of all our social partners.



With these partners, with the teachers and educators – and most importantly, with these remarkable learners – I am certain that Re Tlameng will continue to grow from strength to strength.



I thank you.

