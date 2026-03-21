President Cyril Ramaphosa mourns passing of Diplomat and Former Presidential Advisor Nicholas “Fink” Haysom

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his deep sadness at the passing of Mr Nicholas “Fink” Haysom, human rights lawyer, former Chief Legal Advisor to President Nelson Mandela and United Nations representative in diverse roles.

President Ramaphosa extends his condolences to Mr Haysom’s family and friends, his former colleagues in The Presidency and government more broadly, as well as his associates on the continent and colleagues in the United Nations. Mr Haysom has passed away at the age of 73.

Mr Haysom served as chief legal and constitutional advisor to President Mandela from 1994 to 1999.

He chaired a committee that negotiated constitutional principles in the Burundi Peace Process under President Mandela.

He was a mediator and advisor in the Sudan Peace Process and served the United Nations in different roles, including as Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Afghanistan, Somalia, and South Sudan. He also headed the UN Mission in Iraq.

President Ramaphosa said: “Today we mourn a distinguished diplomat and a pioneer of our democratic administration whose commitment to justice and peace made our country, our continent and the world a better place.

“I remember him for applying his legal acumen, mentorship, wisdom and integrity to the development of our Constitution – attributes that underscored his role in peace-making on our continent and in other world regions.

“As we commemorate Human Rights Month, we pay tribute for Fink for his dedication to human rights and the dignity of all people in all the parts of the world where his guidance was deeply respected and sought-after.

“We reflect on the rich breadth of his life of law, scholarship and creativity, which established him as a writer and, in 1987, as South African Playwright of the Year.

“We are obligated to honour his contribution to our nation and the international community by upholding the fundamental rights and maintaining the peace he advocated so passionately and eloquently.”

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

