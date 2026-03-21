Deputy President Paul Mashatile concludes successful bilateral meeting with President Salva Kiir of South Sudan

The Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa, H.E. Mr Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile, has today, 20 March 2026, successfully concluded a bilateral meeting with H.E. President Salva Kiir Mayardit, President of the Republic of South Sudan, at the Menlyn Maine Hotel in Pretoria, South Africa.

Deputy President Mashatile is a Special Envoy of the Republic of South Africa to South Sudan and met President Salva Kiir Mayardit on his Working Visit to South Africa, where, amongst others, he met His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa at his Official Residence, Mahlambandlopfu, yesterday.

Deputy President Mashatile welcomed President Salva Kiir, with his delegation and indicated that the meeting was convened to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation, progress on peace and political processes in South Sudan, and follow-up actions from the recent C5 engagements.

Strengthening Economic Cooperation

The two leaders agreed to deepen cooperation in key economic sectors, including mining, transport, and tourism. In this regard, both parties committed to jointly hosting a South Africa–South Sudan Business and Investment Conference, with the first leg scheduled to take place in Juba between May and June 2026. The initiative aims to unlock investment opportunities and promote trade between the two countries.

Advancing Mobility and Connectivity

The meeting also noted progress regarding ongoing engagements toward the possible introduction of a visa-free travel regime between South Africa and South Sudan. Relevant departments are currently assessing feasibility, with recommendations expected by the end of April 2026.

In addition, both countries underscored the importance of enhancing air connectivity, including efforts to establish direct flights between South Africa and Juba, with engagements with airlines reportedly underway, and a comprehensive aviation cooperation plan being expected in the coming months.

Support for Peace and Political Processes in South Sudan

President Kiir expressed appreciation for South Africa’s continued support in the implementation of the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS). The two Leaders discussed key priority areas emerging from recent C5 engagements, including: Support for inclusive political participation and civil society engagement in the lead-up to elections; Provision of technical assistance for electoral processes, including potential support from South Africa’s Electoral Commission (IEC); Progress on disarmament initiatives; and Preparations for South Sudan’s National Dialogue, scheduled for April 2026.

South Africa has already committed to providing facilitators for the National Dialogue and to sharing its own experiences in national dialogue processes.

Judicial Processes and Political Developments

The meeting also addressed recent political and judicial developments in South Sudan, including matters relating to Dr Riek Machar. Both parties emphasised the importance of respecting judicial processes and maintaining stability during this critical period. South Africa reiterated its commitment to the outcomes of the C5 engagements and to continued dialogue with all relevant stakeholders.

Deepening Strategic Engagement

Deputy President Mashatile further reaffirmed South Africa’s intention to maintain a sustained presence in South Sudan to support ongoing peace and political processes. He further encouraged South African businesses to explore investment opportunities in South Sudan.

Cooperation in the OR Tambo School of Leadership

As the two Leaders concluded the meeting, they both reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening bilateral relations, promoting economic cooperation, and supporting lasting peace and stability in South Sudan.

"South Africa remains steadfast in its support for the people of South Sudan as they advance toward sustainable peace, democratic governance, and inclusive development," said Deputy President Mashatile.

Media enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza

Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840

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