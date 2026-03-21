President Cyril Ramaphosa wishes the Muslim community Eid Mubarak

President Cyril Ramaphosa wishes South Africa’s Muslim community Eid Mubarak in the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr at the end of the Holy Month of Ramadaan.

President Ramaphosa wishes individuals, families, and communities a joyous and reflective time of prayer, gratitude, unity and sharing.

The President also invites the Muslim community to reflect, on Human Rights Day, on the constitutional provisions that pertain to religious and cultural practices.

President Ramaphosa said: “Our nation shares in this celebration of Eid, in the spirit of goodwill and appreciation of our diversity.

“For most Muslims, this is a time of faith, family, festivity and bringing joy to less fortunate members of our communities.

“Sadly, this is not the case for all Muslims around the world as some are engulfed in devastating conflict and unending wars.

“May the spirit of Ramadaan and Eid prevail and bring peace, security and a hopeful future for all of humanity.”

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

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