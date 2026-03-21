Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli hosts Youth Services Expo Programme in Kuruman, 20 Mar
The Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Nonceba Mhlauli, will host a Youth Services Expo at the Kuruman Town Hall in the Northern Cape on Friday 20 March 2026 aimed at bringing essential government services and opportunities directly to young people in Kuruman, Northern Cape.
The outreach programme will provide young people with access to information on employment opportunities, skills development, entrepreneurship support, and a range of government services. The initiative brings together key stakeholders including government departments, agencies, local mining companies, and private sector partners, all contributing to youth empowerment through exhibitions and programme presentations.
The Deputy Minister will deliver remarks and conduct a walkabout engaging directly with exhibitors and young attendees.
Members of the media are invited as follows:
Date: Friday, 20 March 2026
Time: 10:00 – 13:00 (Exhibitions open from 09:00)
Venue: Kuruman Town Hall, Kuruman, Northern Cape
The programme will include presentations from key institutions such as the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), Department of Employment and Labour, SAPS, SETAs, TVET Colleges, local mining stakeholders, and other organisations supporting youth empowerment initiatives.
Media enquiries:
E-mail: MandisaM@Presidency.gov.za
Cell: 082 580 2213
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