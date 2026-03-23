Singapore cybersecurity firms showcase SME-focused innovations to counter rising cyber threats at RSAC 2026 Conference

RSAC 2026 Singapore Innovators

Cyber solutions targeting data leakages, software vulnerabilities & cybersecurity complexity for SMEs. AgileMark, Scantist & StrongKeep among 8 featured

SMEs face rising cyber risks, scams & ransomware, while AI expands attack surfaces. CyberSG supports innovators tackling these challenges — showcasing top SG cybersecurity startups at RSAC 2026.” — Mr Willis Lim, Executive Director, TIG Centre

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As cyber threats intensify globally, the World Economic Forum (WEF) projects that the global economic impact of cyberattacks will surge from US$8.44 trillion in 2022 to US$23.84 trillion by 2027 , exposing a widening gap between escalating risk and cyber readiness.Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which form the backbone of most economies, are particularly vulnerable. The WEF’s 2024 Global Cybersecurity Outlook highlights that limited access to cyber services, tools and skilled talent continues to hinder smaller organisations from achieving even baseline resilience, an increasingly urgent concern in today’s highly interconnected digital ecosystem. As a result, SMEs are often more exposed to common risks such as accidental data leaks and unpatched vulnerabilities in the software and open‑source components used to build modern digital applications.To help address these challenges, three homegrown companies from Singapore, AgileMark, Scantist and StrongKeep are pioneering technologies that make cybersecurity more accessible and effective for businesses, including SMEs without dedicated security teams. Their solutions focus on strengthening data loss protection and mitigating risks from human behaviours like screen photography and unsafe network use, uncovering hidden vulnerabilities in software systems, and simplifying the adoption of essential security measures through easy-to-deploy platforms.These companies are supported by the S$20 million CyberSG Talent, Innovation and Growth Collaboration Centre (TIG Centre), a joint initiative between the National University of Singapore (NUS) and the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA). The TIG Centre works closely with cybersecurity companies and start-ups to co-develop solutions that help organisations stay ahead of emerging threats while enabling the safe and confident adoption of new technologies.“Many businesses today, especially SMEs, face escalating cyber risks but often lack the resources to protect themselves effectively. In Singapore, online scams and ransomware attacks continue to be key concerns. At the same time, advances in AI are transforming both cyber threats and cybersecurity and rapidly expanding the attack surface of enterprises. Through the CyberSG Talent, Innovation and Growth Collaboration Centre, we support innovators developing practical solutions to address these challenges, and bring Singapore’s most promising cybersecurity start-ups to the global stage at the RSAC 2026 Conference,” said Mr Willis Lim, Executive Director, TIG Centre.Showcasing Singapore's cybersecurity solutions at the RSAC Conference 2026AgileMark, Scantist and StrongKeep are among eight TIG Centre-supported companies that will showcase their solutions at Singapore’s national pavilion at the RSAC 2026 Conference, held from 23 to 26 March 2026 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, United States.Organised by the TIG Centre and SGTech, the leading trade association for Singapore's tech industry, the Singapore Pavilion underscores Singapore’s role as a cybersecurity innovation hub and a strategic gateway to Asia’s rapidly expanding digital economy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.