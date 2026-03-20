UTM plans to launch Bachelor of Science in Management and Data Science programme in new academic year

MACAU, March 20 - To optimise the academic portfolio, the Macao University of Tourism (UTM) plans to launch the Bachelor of Science in Management and Data Science programme in the new academic year of 2026/2027.

The programme aims to cultivate talents equipped with data literacy and managerial competence. The curriculum covers core skills such as statistics, programming, machine learning, and data visualisation, along with practical training in management, business intelligence, and decision-making applications, enabling students to thrive in the context of technological transformation and the data-driven economy.

This four-year Bachelor of Science degree programme includes core and elective courses, a six-month internship, and a thesis or capstone project. Graduates will be well-positioned to pursue careers in business analytics, data strategy, e-commerce, consultancy, etc., and will also be well-prepared for further postgraduate study.

UTM provides various scholarships and other grants to eligible students. For more information, please visit the UTM Admission website at https://www.utm.edu.mo/s/ug_eng.